Here's our team-by-team guide to the Lidl NFL

Mary White gives the lowdown on the eight teams in the top division of the Lidl NFL...

ARMAGH

Captain: To be confirmed.

Coaches: Noel O’Kane and Paddy Toner.

Manager: Sean O’Kane.

County success in 2016: Minor Ulster A champions, U16 Ulster A champions and U14 Ulster C finalists.

2016 NFL: Wins against Kerry, Tyrone, Monaghan and Dublin, but lost to Galway and Cork.

2016 Championship: Lost the Ulster SFC semi-final to Monaghan and the All-Ireland qualifier to Waterford.

Players in for 2017: To be confirmed.

Players out for 2017: To be confirmed.

Top performer in 2016: Aimee Mackin.

Player to look out for: Kelly Mallon.

CORK

Captain: Ciara O’Sullivan.

Coach: Ephie Fitzgerald.

Selectors: Frankie Honohan, Pat O’Leary, James Masters, Con O’Sullivan and liaison officer Bridget O’Brien. Kevin Tattan, S&C coach.

County success in 2016: All-Ireland Senior, Division 1 and Munster champions and Minor All-Ireland champions.

2016 NFL: Defeated Mayo to claim the Division 1 National League title.

2016 Championship: Retained the Brendan Martin Cup for the fifth successive year, making it an 11th title in 12 seasons.

Players in for 2017: Aisling O’Sullivan, Laura Cleary, Emma Spillane and Melissa Duggan.

Players out for 2017: Not yet confirmed, but Rena Buckley, Briege Corkery, Annie Walsh, Deirdre O’Reilly, Bríd Stack, Aisling Barrett, and Vera Foley are likely to miss early stages of the league campaign.

Top performer in 2016: Bríd Stack.

Player to look out for: Laura Cleary.

DONEGAL

Captain: To be confirmed this weekend.

Coach: Damian Devenney.

Management team: Manager Michael Naughton, and selectors Sabrina Barnett and Sarah Herron.

County success in 2016: Won the Division 2 NFL title.

2016 NFL: Division 2 National League winners and promoted to contest Division 1.

2016 Championship: Lost to Cavan in Ulster and beaten by Dublin in the All-Ireland quarter-final.

Players in for 2017: Niamh McGranaghan and Caroline Gallagher.

Players out for 2017: Yvonne McMonagle.

Top performer in 2016: Ciara Hegarty

Player to look out for: Aoife McGolgan.

DUBLIN

Captain: Noelle Healy.

Manager: Mick Bohan.

Management team: Niamh McEvoy, Sorcha Farrelly, Ken Robinson, Tony Diamond and Kathleen Colreavy.

County success in 2016: Contested the senior, minor and U16 All-Ireland finals.

2016 NFL: Lost to the Division 1 semi-final to Cork.

2016 Championship: Lost the senior All-Ireland final to Cork.

Players in for 2017: Hannah O’Neill, Tarah O’Sullivan and Ciara Crotty.

Players out for 2017: Sorcha Furlong, Ciara Ruddy and Niamh Ryan.

Top performers in 2016: Olwen Carey, Lyndsey Davey and Sinead Finnegan.

Player to look out for: Leah Caffrey.

GALWAY

Captain: To be announced this week.

Manager: Stephen Glennon.

Management team: Former Galway football star Michael Comer, Richard McNicholas who trained Annaghdown to All-Ireland intermediate glory in 2016, Noel Kelly and Ciara Moran.

County success in 2016: Reached minor All-Ireland semi-final but lost to Cork.

2016 NFL: Lost out on a semi-final spot on scoring difference.

2016 Championship: Knocked out by Donegal by a last-minute point in the qualifiers and lost to Mayo in the Connacht final.

Players in for 2017: Barbra and Lucy Hannon, Emer Flaherty, Sinead Burke, Niamh Duggan, Irish soccer international Dora Gorman and handball champion Ciana Ní Churraoin.

Players out for 2017: Nicola Ward, Louise Ward and Sarah Gormley.

Top performer in 2016: Mairead Seoighe.

Player to look out for: Áine McDonagh and Alva Davoren.

KERRY

Captain: To be confirmed.

Coaches: Ciaran McCabe and Graham Shine.

Management team: Manager Graham Shine and selector Tim Kennelly.

County success in 2016: Won the U16 All-Ireland finals and runners-up in the U14 All-Ireland final.

2016 NFL: Finished fourth in Division 1, winning four games and losing three.

2016 Championship: Lost the Munster final to Cork and lost the All-Ireland quarter-final to Monaghan.

Players in for 2017: To be confirmed.

Players out for 2017: Aisling Leonard, Jane Lynch and Kate O’Sullivan.

Top performer in 2016: Sarah Houlihan.

Player to look out for: Laura Rodgers.

MAYO

Captain: Sarah Tierney.

Coaches: DJ Collins (coach), Ann Caffrey and Richie Casey (strength and conditioning) and Paul Mannion (goalkeeping coach).

Management team: Frank Browne (manager), Michael McHale, John Gannon (selectors), Brendan Fitzpatrick and Karen Lacey (medical), Laura Higgins (liaison officer) and Sinéad O’Donoghue (statistics).

County success in 2016: Won Connacht Senior Championship.

2016 NFL: Beaten by Cork in the final.

2016 Championship: Beaten in the All-Ireland semi-final by a last minute free kick by Dublin’s Sinead Aherne.

Players in for 2017: Emma Needham, Fiona Doherty and Aoife Brody.

Players out for 2017: Claire Egan and Carol Hegarty.

Top performers: Cora Staunton and Fiona McHale.

Player to look out for in 2017: Grace Kelly.

MONAGHAN

Captain: Co-captains Laura McEnaney and Ciara McAnespie.

Coaches: Adrian Little.

Management team: Manager Paula Cunningham, selectors Anthony Murphy and Ryan Comiskey, physiotherapist Kate Duffy, Dr Jimmy Carroll and Arlene Carroll.

County success in 2016: Won Ulster Senior Championship title.

2016 NFL: Won just one league game, against relegated Tyrone.

2016 Championship: Won Ulster Championship, beating Cavan. Defeated Kerry in quarter-final before losing to eventual champions Cork in semi-final.

Players in for 2017: Eileen McKenna, Shauna Coyle, Katie Duffy, Shauna Hetherington and Rebecca McKenna.

Players out for 2017: Therese Scott (retired), Danika Tavey (retired), Naomi Cogan, Niamh Treanor, Michaela McQuiad and Aoife Hamill.

Top performers in 2016: Ciara McAnespie and Sharon Courtney.

Players to look out for: Eimear McAnespie, Rosemary Courtney and Muireann Atkinson.