Fitzmaurice: 'it’s where we wanted to be at the start of the league'

Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice wasn’t biting when asked about former Dublin star Paul Curran’s comments that the Kingdom should be “ashamed of themselves”, preferring to focus on his side’s upcoming league final against Dublin after beating Tyrone.

Curran hit out at the Kingdom’s defensive tactical set-up when the counties last met but Fitzmaurice was keener to focus on another date with Jim Gavin’s men who extended their unbeaten run against Monaghan yesterday.

Fitzmaurice said: “Playing Dublin on a Saturday night in Austin Stacks Park and playing them in Croke Park are two very different things.

“It’ll be a huge challenge for us next Sunday, as it was in last year’s League final. We’ll still be down bodies, it’s going to be a big test but we’re looking forward to it. It’s where we wanted to be at the start of the league, the final, and to see how we’re fixed.

“It’s great from the point of view of shortening the gap between the league and the championship because with the U21s winning last week that was always going to have an effect on club activity. So it’s great to have another tough game, and taking on Dublin in Croke Park is as tough as it gets.”

Fitzmaurice doesn’t see an extra edge between Kerry and Dublin. “I don’t think so. I think every team Dublin plays, they’re going all out to win because they’re the best. It’s as simple as that. We all know that and we’re all trying to get to their level.”

Pressed on Curran’s comments about Kerry adopting a defensive style of play, Fitzmaurice said: “If you were talking to me yesterday you might have gotten a good reaction. I think with the privileged position I’m in, manager of the Kerry football team, it’d be unbecoming to be getting involved in a spat about that. I’ll leave it. Ask me when the season’s over and I’ll tell ye what I really think.”

Fitzmaurice was doubtful about some of Kerry’s injured players making it back for the league final. “Killian (Young), Shane (Enright) are doubtful, James (O’Donoghue), maybe — we’ll see during the week. If it’s positive, definitely, but if it’s not we won’t be pushing it.

“Johnny Buckley won’t be ready, but he’ll be fine for the championship.”