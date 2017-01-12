Home»Sport»GAA»Football

Eight-point win for Longford

Thursday, January 12, 2017
Deniese O’Flaherty

Longford 2-11 Offaly 0-9: Second-half goals from Liam Connerton and Darren Gallagher helped Longford record an eight-point win over Offaly in this Round-2 O’Byrne Cup clash in Newtowncashel.

Offaly started brightly and built up a three-point lead inside the opening 10 minutes through Mulhall (two) and Sean Doyle (free).

Sean McCormack opened Longford’s account in the 11th minute; a pointed free. Offaly replied with two points. Longford cut the lead to one going in at the break with points from Paddy Collum (’45), Shane Kenny, and Dermot Brady. Longford levelled matters in the 37th minute through Sean McCormack and a minute later Connerton goaled.

Longford were seven ahead in the 53rd minute after three fine points from Padraig McCormack, James McGivney, and Gallagher.

Gallagher got Longford’s second goal in the 60th minute with a tap-in. Offaly got consolation scores through Sean Doyle (two frees) and William Mulhall.

They were able to kick on in the second half.

LONGFORD:

P Collum (0-1, ‘45); P McGee, A Farrell, B Gilleran; C Farrelly, P McCormack (0-1), B O’Farrell; S Kenny (0-1), D Gallagher (1-2); D Reynolds, L Connerton (1-0), J McGivney (0-1); R Smyth, S McCormack (0-4,2f), M Hughes.

Subs used:

D Brady (0-1), J Keegan for Gallagher, D Masterson, B McKeon, P Kiernan, B Farrell, G Rogers, P Farrell, R McEntire, D McElligott.

OFFALY:

C Clancy; J Egan, C Horan, D Brady; L Colgan (0-1), J O’Connor, D Carroll; P Cunningham, D Dempsey; K Dunne, S Nally, C Donoghue (0-1); R McNamee, W Mulhall (0-4,2f), S Doyle (0-3,3f).

Subs:

J Hynes, M Brazil, N Dunne, PJ Daly.

