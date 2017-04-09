Eamonn Fitzmaurice still searching for the winning formula

When the verbal sparring is finally done, Eamonn Fitzmaurice is frank about his Kerry team’s task today in their league final date with Dublin.

Kerry had Dublin on the rack in their league game a couple of weeks ago in Tralee but the All-Ireland champions wouldn’t go down without one last rally and equaliser.

No accident, says Fitzmaurice, that Jim Gavin’s men go to the very end.

“You can’t stop at 65 minutes, or 75 minutes - I don’t know what it is, Dublin have been excellent in the closing stages of games.

“Last Sunday against Monaghan again they came back from the dead so they’re very good at finishing games strongly.

“A lot of that is belief and confidence, the strength of their squad is a factor - but the last game here (in Tralee) we were two points down on 60 minutes and we led going into injury time.

“Unfortunately we didn’t see it out, but every time you go out you’re trying to improve on things that are keeping a gap between the two teams. Hopefully we can keep narrowing that gap in the latter stage of games.”

Are Kerry close to narrowing that gap? Fitzmaurice hopes so: “Every time we play them we’re trying to beat them, but they’re a serious team. We’re not the only team to struggle with them over the last few years. The football ability they have, coupled with the hard edge they have - they have great character, great mental strength, and the more times they’ve been in those sticky situations and come out the other side, the stronger they get. But it’s a great challenge for us.”

When Fitzmaurice was playing himself Tyrone were the top side, but he’s unsure how deep the similarities are between Dublin now and Tyrone then.

“The difference is that we beat Tyrone in some league games then, whereas Dublin are on this run and we haven’t managed to beat them in league or championship.

“The night we played Dublin in Tralee we showed we had the capacity to beat them but we didn’t finish it off.

“We’re not foolish enough to realise it won’t be difficult this weekend, but we’re relishing that challenge.”

The flip side of that challenge is the danger of focusing too much on Dublin, though.

“There was definitely a come-down in the Cavan performance that we wouldn’t have been overly happy with, but to be fair to the lads they really responded against Tyrone.

“There probably is an element of that (comedown) but in the championship you have the couple of weeks between games apart from draws, so there’s a chance for a natural comedown before you get ready to go again.

In the league the games come thick and fast, and it can be a challenge to stay at that level. And that’s one of Dublin’s strengths, staying at that level the whole time.

The Kerry boss doesn’t think close defeats by Dublin niggle at his charges.

“Players always look to the next game. The following day there might be a bit of thinking ‘what could we have done differently?’, but the beauty of the league is that you don’t have to wait long for the next game. We have a huge game Sunday and whatever happens after that, we’ll hunker down for the championship and get ready for that. It’s exciting to be going to Croke Park to play a serious team and to get a chance to knock them off their perch.”

And exciting for the Kerry newcomers in particular?

“It is, and we’ve been delighted with those lads in the league - the nature of the U21 campaign has meant we haven’t had those lads, we only had them for the first two games because we wanted them to focus on their own age level. From the point of view of their own development, they could concentrate on U21 and hopefully win that.

“That gave an opportunity to the 22, 23-year-olds, and they’ve grabbed it. They’ve come through a lot of big games and tests, and the next test is Dublin in Croke Park, I’m looking forward to how they do.”