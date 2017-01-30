Home»Sport»GAA»Football

Court injury KO’s Aidan O’Shea for Mayo opener

Monday, January 30, 2017
John Fallon

Aidan O’Shea will miss the start of Mayo’s national league campaign because of ankle injury picked up playing basketball.

Mayo manager Stephen Rochford has confirmed that the former All-Star will miss next Saturday’s opening league clash against Monaghan in Castlebar.

But he is hopeful that the 26-year old, who linked up with the EJ’s Sligo All-Stars during the winter, will recover in time for the trip to play Kerry the following week.

O’Shea suffered an ankle sprain after returning to basketball for the first time in seven years, having previously played for St Declan’s in Dublin.

There were fears that the injury might be more serious but Rochford said O’Shea is due back in training with Mayo in the next few days.

“Aidan suffered an ankle injury which is not as serious as initially thought,” said Rochford.

“He should return to training with us this week and while he won’t make the Monaghan game, we are hopeful he will be available for the match against Kerry.

“But like all injuries, it is a matter of waiting and seeing how recovery progresses and making sure a player is ready to return.”

O’Shea wore a protective boot on his injured ankle when he attended EJ’s Sligo All-Stars’ defeat in the Hula Hoops President’s Cup final defeat to Neptune on Saturday night at the National Arena.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS football, gaa, mayo

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Kieran Donaghy ‘back’ to play role in the league

Can Cork keep the chasing pack at bay?

Club semi-final fare reflects county dominance

Powerful St Peter’s put seal on victory with two late goals


Breaking Stories

West Ham's Dimitri Payet completes French move

Kerry star scores ‘unbelievable’ wonder goal in All-Ireland Club semi-final

Bastian Schweinsteiger is receiving a lot of love on Twitter after making a rare start and scoring for Man United

Five things we learned about Anthony Martial after Man United's FA Cup game against Wigan

Lifestyle

Trend of the week: Shirt and jeans, the perfect couple

Watch the Elie Saab Show at Paris Fashion week for all the latest couture trends

Asylum seeker in the system of Direct Provision secures internship with Darina Allen

A guide to hosting the modern day dinner party

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 