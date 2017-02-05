Home»Sport»GAA»Football

Cork’s Aidan Walsh to bridge three-year gap

Sunday, February 05, 2017
Denis Hurley

Aidan Walsh makes his first start for the Cork football team since 2014 in today’s Allianz FL Division 2 opener against Galway in Pearse Stadium (2pm).

Aidan Walsh, who opted to play for the Cork hurlers for the last two seasons, has been selected to start for the football team

Having opted to play hurling for the past two seasons, Walsh is picked at midfield alongside Ian Maguire.

Niall Coakley, who plays his club football for St Jude’s in Dublin, makes league debut while it is also Seán Powter’s first league start though he played championship last year.

Recent All-Ireland minor medalists Jason Foley, Tom O’Sullivan and Jack Savage will make their league debuts as Kerry travel to Letterkenny to take on Donegal with 11 of the Kingdom side having taken part in last year’s All-Ireland semi-final loss to Dublin.

For the hosts, Jason McGee, Michael Langan and Jamie Brennan make their league bows.

Mayo, who hosted Monaghan last night, have seven survivors from last year’s All-Ireland final replay loss. Donie Newcombe and Fergal Boland — an All-Ireland U21 winner last year — are the debutants.

Fergal Reilly, Niall Clerkin and Gerard Smith are the newcomers to the Cavan team for the visit of Dublin.

Tipperary give first league outings to Willie Connor and Liam McGrath, while Paddy Codd returns to the fold after taking a year out.

CAVAN (FL v Dublin):

J Farrelly (Kingscourt); F Reilly (Castlerahan), P Faulkner (Kingscourt), K Brady (Mullahoran); M Reilly (Killygarry), C Moynagh (Drumgoon), J McCutcheon (Cootehill Celtic); K Clarke (Shercock), R Dunne (Redhills); C Brady (Arvagh), D McVeety (Crosserlough), G Smith (Lavey); N Clerkin (Shercock), N McDermott (Ballinagh), S Johnston (Cavan Gaels).

CORK (FL v Galway):

R Price (O’Donovan Rossa); J McLoughlin (Kanturk), T Clancy (Clonakilty), Tom Clancy (Clonakilty), K Crowley (Millstreet); C Dorman (Bishopstown), J Loughrey (Mallow), S Cronin (Nemo Rangers); A Walsh (Kanturk), I Maguire (St Finbarr’s); R Deane (Bantry Blues), S Powter (Douglas), M Collins (Castlehaven); N Coakley (St Jude’s, Dublin), P Kelleher (Kilmichael), P Kerrigan (Nemo Rangers):

Subs:

K O’Halloran (Bishopstown), Barry O’Driscoll (Nemo Rangers), Brian O’Driscoll (Tadhg Mac Cárthaigh), C O’Neill (Ballyclough), G Murphy (Castletownbere), J Mullins (Éire Óg), J O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers), L Connolly (Nemo Rangers), M Taylor (Mallow), M Shields (St Finbarr’s), Tomás Clancy (Fermoy).

DONEGAL (FL v Kerry):

MA McGinley (St Michael’s); E Gallagher (Killybegs), N McGee (Gaoth Dobhair), P McGrath (Ardara); R McHugh (Kilcar), C Ward (St Eunan’s), P Brennan (Bundoran); J McGee (Cloughaneely), H McFadden (Killybegs); C Thompson (Naomh Conaill), M Langan (St Michael’s), M O’Reilly (Seán Mac Cumhaills); P McBrearty (Kilcar), M Murphy (Glenswilly), J Brennan (Bundoran).

KERRY (FL v Donegal):

B Kelly (Legion); J Foley (Ballydonoghue), M Griffin (St Michael’s-Foilmore), S Enright (Tarbert); P Crowley (Laune Rangers), K Young (Renard), T O’Sullivan (Dingle); D Moran (Kerins O’Rahillys), T Morley (Templenoe); J Lyne (Legion), P Murphy (Rathmore), D Walsh (Cromane); J Savage (Kerins O’Rahillys), P Geaney (Dingle), J O’Donoghue (Legion).

Subs:

B Kealy (Kilcummin), BJ Keane (Kerins O’Rahillys), M Geaney (Dingle), B O’Sullivan (Valentia), J Barry (Na Gaeil), B O’Sullivan (Dingle), R Shanahan (Austin Stacks), C Geaney (Dingle), C Keane (Legion), G Crowley (Templenoe), A Spillane (Templenoe).

MAYO (FL v Monaghan):

D Clarke (Ballina Stephenites); D Newcombe (Castlebar Mitchels), K Higgins (Ballyhaunis), P Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels); C Boyle (Davitts), S Coen (Hollymount/Carramore), D Drake (Ballaghaderreen); D Vaughan (Ballinrobe), D Kirby (Castlebar Mitchels); F Boland (Aghamore), K McLoughlin (Knockmore), J Doherty (Burrishoole); E Regan (Ballina Stephenites), A Freeman (Aghamore), C O’Connor (Ballintubber).

DOWN (FL v Fermanagh):

M Cunningham (Castlewellan); R McAleenan (St Peter’s), G McGovern (Burren), D O’Hagan (Clonduff); G Collins (RGU Downpatrick), C McGovern (Burren), B McArdle (Annaclone); A Carr (Clonduff), J Flynn (Loughinisland); J Murphy (Ballyholland), C Maginn (Bryansford), S Millar (Glenn); A Davidson (Bredagh), P Havern (Saval), B O’Hagan (Clonduff).

SLIGO (FL v Armagh):

A Devaney (Calry/St Joseph’s); N Gaughan (Tourlestrane), K McDonnell (Castleconnor), E McHugh (St Molaise Gaels); K Cawley (Coolera/Strandhill), N Ewing (Drumcliffe/Rosses Point), C Breheny (St Mary’s); R Donavan (Eastern Harps), A McIntyre (Tourlestrane); C Davey (Collaney/Mullinabreena), M Breheny (St Mary’s), K Cawley (St Mary’s); P O’Connor (St Farnan’s), A Marren (Curry), N Murphy (Coolera/Strandhill).

TIPPERARY (FL v Antrim):

E Comerford (Kilsheelan-Kilcash); A Campbell (Moyle Rovers), P Codd (Killenaule), W Connor (Kiladangan); K Fahey (Clonmel Commercials), R Kiely (Carbery Rangers, Cork), J Feehan (Killenaule); A Moloney (Rockwell Rovers), M Dunne (Moyle Rovers); J Keane (Golden-Kilfeacle), L McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), B Fox (Éire Óg Annacarty Donohill); C Sweeney (Ballyporeen), M Quinlivan (Clonmel Commercials), P Austin (Borrisokane).

LIMERICK (FL v Wexford):

D O’Sullivan (Monaleen); D Daly (Fr Caseys), J McCarthy (St Kieran’s), S O’Dea (Kilteely/Dromkeen); P White (Rathkeale), I Corbett (Newcastlewest), C Fahy (Dromcollogher/Broadford); D Treacy (St Kieran’s), B Fanning (Pallasgreen); P Nash (Kildimo/Pallaskenry), G Collins (Monaleen), D Neville (Ballysteen); S McSweeney (St Kieran’s), S O’Carroll (Cappagh), J Lee (Newcastlewest).

WATERFORD (FL v London):

S Enright (Ballinacourty); B Looby (Ballinacourty), T O’Gorman (The Nire), T Ó hUallacháin (An Rinn); J McGrath (The Nire), S Prendergast (Kilrossanty), R Ó Ceallaigh (An Rinn); T Prendergast (Kilrossanty), M Curry (Rathgormack); M O’Halloran (Ballinacourty), P Whyte (Kilrossanty), C Murray (Rathgormack); D Breathnach (An Rinn), J Veale (Kilrossanty), P Hurney (Ballinacourty).

