Home»Sport»GAA»Football

Cork bench turn on the magic to kill off Waterford

Thursday, January 19, 2017
By Eoghan Cormican
Sports Reporter

Cork 0-25 Waterford 1-19: Cork’s Kieran Kingston had his bench to thank for a third consecutive Co-Op Superstores.ie Munster SHL win, with three of the players called down from the stand providing the crucial scores.

With proceedings in Mallow tied at 1-18 to 0-21 four minutes from time, Daniel Kearney struck his fifth point to edge Cork back in front – Kearney started the game at midfield but wielded far greater influence when moved forward in the second period.

Thereafter, Alan Cadogan, one of the second-half subs, pick-pocketed a Waterford defender, threw possession across to fellow reserve Darragh Fitzgibbon and the Charleville youngster put two between the sides.

Tom Devine subsequently narrowed the margin, but it was to prove the visitors’ concluding score. Cork, on the other hand, weren’t done yet and could have had a goal but for Ian O’Regan’s flying save to tip Shane Kingston’s shot over the bar; Kingston the second Cork replacement to write his name onto the scoresheet.

READ NEXT Tyrone come good to advance to semi-finals

Cadogan’s 72nd minute point brought that figure to three, the same number of wins the Rebels have now clocked this January. It was an encouraging win for the home side given their laboured start and paucity of scorers in the opening period.

Waterford had returned to the dressing room 1-10 to 0-12 in front at the break, a scoreline the visiting management are sure to have been slightly frustrated with given they led by 1-6 to 0-2 a quarter of an hour in. The Bennett brothers contributed 0-4 of this opening burst; Shane nailed three placed ball efforts while Stephen found the range with a well struck shot from out the field. Left half-forward Eamonn Murphy supplied the green flag after seven minutes.

Tom Devine provided the final pass and Murphy met the sliotar on the hop to give Anthony Nash no chance in the Cork goal. Kieran Kingston’s charges had yet to get going and it wasn’t until Robbie O’Flynn expertly picked out Patrick Horgan for Cork’s opening score from play after 17 minutes the Rebels began to show any hint of potency. Mind you, it was the threat of Horgan alone that had the home side just the one in arrears at the break – the Cork full-forward tallied 0-10 of their first-half dozen.

Two apiece from Horgan and Kearney early in the second period propelled Cork into the lead for the first time, although this was followed by a 15-minute barren spell where the Déise, through Shane Bennett, replied with four on the hop. It made for a decent conclusion, one in which Cork’s second-half introductions stood up.

Waterford entertain Clare this Sunday, while Cork are not in action until next Wednesday when they are the visitors to Sixmilebridge.

Scorers for Cork:

P Horgan (0-13, 0-9 frees); D Kearney (0-5); R O’Flynn (0-2); D Brosnan, L Meade, D Fitzgibbon, S Kingston, A Cadogan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Waterford:

Shane Bennett (0-9, 0-8 frees); Stephen Bennett (0-5); E Murphy (1-1); B O’Keeffe, C Roche , T Devine, B Nolan (0-1 each).

Cork:

A Nash; J Sheehan, C Spillane, S O’Donoghue; C O’Leary, L McLoughlin, C Joyce; C Murphy, D Kearney; D Brosnan, L Meade, M O’Halloran; M Cahalane, P Horgan, R O’Flynn.

Subs:

D Fitzgibbon for O’Halloran, C Lehane for Calahane (both HT); M Coleman for Murphy (48); A Cadogan for Brosnan (61); S Kingston for O’Flynn (59).

Waterford:

I O’Regan; I Kenny, S Roche, C Chester; D Lyons, S Keating, C Lyons; M Kearney, E Madigan; B O’Keeffe, Stephen Bennett, E Murphy; C Roche, T Devine, Shane Bennett.

Subs:

M O’Brien for Madigan (48); C Gleeson for Chester (49); B Nolan for Kearney (54); A Molumby for Shane Bennett (57); J Lyons for Murphy (67).

Referee:

F Horgan (Tipperary).

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

READ NEXT Tyrone come good to advance to semi-finals

KEYWORDS hurling, gaa, cork, waterford

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Tyrone come good to advance to semi-finals

Dublin set to finalise Spawell purchase

Paul Kerrigan content as Críost Rí dig it out

St Brendan’s turn on the power


Breaking Stories

Philippe Coutinho's long-awaited return was totally overshadowed by Lucas Leiva scoring his first goal since 2010

GAA round-up: Cork hurlers continue unbeaten start to the year

FA Cup wrap: Liverpool advance while Shane Long secures Saints’ progress

Footballer facing FA charge over Harry Arter comments

Lifestyle

Jackie Kennedy’s love of, and visits to, Ireland

Trendsetter Jackie Kennedy knew the power of image and branding

Documentary on Simon Fitzmaurice is a tale of sadness and inspiration

Check out some top life advice from a variety of experts

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 