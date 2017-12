Colm Cooper maintains he made did nothing wrong in agreeing to the October testimonial that saw him pick up a sizeable cheque.

The evening in honour of the Kerry legend in a Dublin hotel also raised considerable money for charity. Speaking to Radio Kerry’s Terrace Talk this week, the eight-time All-Star said he was not keen on inter-county Gaelic games turning professional but is adamant top players should be rewarded for their efforts.

Although he came in for strong criticism from several quarters and GAA director general Páraic Duffy informed him that the GAA could not endorse the night, the 34-year-old said he was not sorry to have gone ahead with it.

“No, definitely not. The idea was brought to me by a few people that I know, friends of mine that (said): ‘Look, it’s been done for rugby players, it’s been done for different sports people, GAA is probably one of the biggest sports in the country, why shouldn’t we celebrate our own stars?’

“Of course, anyone who breaks new ground in the GAA or does something new, it’s going to create huge debate. And, look, I respect people’s opinions who feel it mightn’t be right.”

Cooper can’t say whether more players will follow his example but is clear that Kerry train like professionals and during his 15 years with the team everything else came second. “I’m very fortunate to have got to know different sports people from different codes, especially the rugby guys, they can’t understand how the inter-county guys put in the effort, put in the time, hold down a full-time job and the ferocity.

“You see a championship match up close and personal when you’re down on the sideline, the hits that go in nowadays, they can’t understand how inter-county players function with families, full-time jobs, the whole lot... it’s incredible the amount of time and effort that goes in.”

Professionalism is something Cooper is wary of but he believes a distinction can be made in terms of giving more back to the players for the commitment they give.

“Ah yeah, I think it needs to be recognised. The one thing I would say is that I don’t see it going professional, nor would I want to see it going professional because if Colm Cooper the Gaelic footballer was a professional with Kerry GAA, he certainly wouldn’t be playing with Dr Crokes then. If you look at the rugby model, there are not too many guys playing with Munster who are playing with their clubs as well.

“I’m all for players being rewarded for what they do. I have friends in America and I tell them that we sell out stadiums for 80,000 people, at whatever, call it €80 or €90 a pop for tickets. They can’t understand that, that it’s an amateur sport. So I’m all for players being rewarded more. Am I for it being professional? No, I’m not. But rewarded more? Yes.”

Cooper doesn’t foresee April being a club-only month largely because of the pressure on managers and county players to prepare sufficiently for the championship. While he acknowledges anything but All-Irelands are regarded as failure in Kerry, he can understand why Éamonn Fitzmaurice would want all the time he can muster to ready the team to bridge the gap to their last Sam Maguire Cup success in 2014.

“I think we need to look at it two ways — Éamonn Fitzmaurice’s job is to have Kerry in Croke Park in September and that’s his primary focus. Everyone else is ‘I want my club players for this and that’. I was a little disappointed when I heard April would be a closed season (for inter-county) — that’s not going to happen.

“It’s not practical. If you are the manager of any team in Ulster and you’re playing championship May 1 (sic, the Ulster SFC begins on May 13) are you going to give your players back (to the clubs) in April? Not a chance. The inter-county scene is huge and take the investment county teams are putting into it now. Kerry are always spending around €900,000/€1m. If there’s that much investment you want success.”