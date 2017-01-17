Colleges should get FBD league chop, says John Prenty

Connacht Council secretary John Prenty has called for third-level teams to be pulled from the province’s FBD league.

Galway-Mayo IT endured a 5-24 to 0-1 trouncing at the hands of Sligo last Sunday, this 38-point defeat representing the college’s second successive thumping in the competition — Val Daly’s students fell to Leitrim by 5-20 to 2-10 the weekend before last.

IT Sligo were also subjected to a comprehensive beating at the hands of Roscommon in the opening round, the Sligo college losing out on a scoreline of 6-21 to 0-15.

Prenty says the time has come to remove colleges from the January competition.

“One or two colleges have won the FBD league, but I think their race is run,” he remarked.

“I have written in my report for our annual convention, which will be published next week, that the time has come to take the colleges out of these competitions. It is a council decision and I have written that we should take that step.”

The Connacht secretary continued: “Before we brought the colleges in, we noticed that counties were organising challenges with them early in the year. Colleges were also brought in to help with their preparation ahead of Sigerson. The Sigerson is starting next week. It has gone too close to Sigerson.”

He is adamant that the competition would still be of value to counties even if NUIG, GMIT and IT Sligo were excluded.

“If we don’t have an FBD league, what you’ll have is the counties going around looking for challenges in the month of January so you have to provide the counties with a platform.”

Sligo manager Niall Carew insisted that Sunday’s walloping of GMIT was of more use to his team than a run-of-the-mill challenge game.

“Whether I think there is a future or not for this [competition] is immaterial, we just have to play what is in front of us.”

“We can only focus on ourselves. We put them [GMIT] away which is something we didn’t do last year. Don’t forget that GMIT beat us in 2016.

“These games are still better than playing challenges.”