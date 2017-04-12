Fans to get help with premium Páirc Uí Chaoimh seats

Cork GAA is to help supporters directly with the financing of premium ticket purchases for the redeveloped Páirc Uí Chaoimh, it has emerged.

Sources say the €80m building project is very much “on track” and will be completed by the due date of June 18, adding that details of a scheme facilitating the purchase of the premium-level tickets will be announced shortly.

Significant appointments such as the stadium manager, commercial manager, and the facility management provider are being finalised and will also be announced soon.

The commercial manager will have responsibility for conference events in the stadium, with dozens of inquiries already about conference availability before marketing of those facilities even begins in earnest.

It is also anticipated there will be significant technology announcements in the coming weeks for a facility which is predicted to boast the best wifi connectivity of any sports stadium in Europe.

Discussions are ongoing with regard to naming rights for the stadium. No announcement on that aspect of the commercial plan is imminent.

It is now unlikely the new Páirc wil host a major concert this year; there is confidence that 2018 will deliver open-air concerts featuring well-known artists.

A June 18 opening would mean the new stadium is available for the Munster football and hurling finals, which are down for decision on July 2 and 9, respectively, but guaranteeing those games for Leeside would require the appropriate finalists.

The Cork footballers would need to qualify for the Munster football final to guarantee a ‘home’ Munster final, but they lost to Tipperary last year for the first time in the championship since 1944 and didn’t make the Munster football final.

In hurling the Rebel hurlers face Tipperary in their first Munster championship game in May, with the winners taking on Waterford in the semi-final.