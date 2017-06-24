Déise will not contest Bennett ban for helmet tug

Waterford will not contest the one-match suspension handed to Stephen Bennett arising from an incident during last Sunday’s Munster hurling semi-final.

The GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee proposed the ban after Bennett was found to have tugged the helmet of Cork full-back Damien Cahalane.

The incident was not spotted by referee Barry Kelly but has been picked up by disciplinary chiefs.

The 21-year old, having been cited for a category III (iv) infraction, specifically ‘behaving in any way which is dangerous to an opponent, including deliberately pulling on or taking hold of a faceguard or any part of an opponent’s helmet (in hurling)’, will miss Waterford’s first-round qualifier next weekend.

Waterford sources indicated that Bennett reacted to some provocation from Cahalane before the incident but have accepted the punishment and will not be requesting a sitting with the GAA’s Central Hearings Committee (CHC).

The Cork management, meanwhile, were remaining tight-lipped last night as to the severity of Conor Lehane’s ankle injury.

The Midleton forward was to undergo a scan yesterday to assess the full damage on his ankle after being forced off during the closing stages of last weekend’s clash with Waterford.

The knock picked up during their 0-23 to 1-15 win at Thurles was a recurrence of the ankle injury which limited his preparation in the fortnight prior to the fixture.

Elsewhere, the round 1 hurling and round 2B football qualifier draws will take place at 8.30am on Monday on RTÉ Radio One.

There will be four teams in pot one for the hurling draw (Offaly, Kilkenny, Dublin and Westmeath) to be paired off with teams from pot two (Tipperary, Limerick, Waterford, and the winners of Laois-Carlow).

A separate draw will then be made to determine who has home advantage. Repeat pairings are not permitted so Westmeath cannot be drawn against Laois should the latter overcome Carlow this weekend. The four games will take place next weekend.

In the football, the draw will include the four 1B winners and they’ll be pitted against the defeated ‘B’ side provincial semi-finalists (Westmeath-Dublin, Down-Monaghan, Tipperary, and Leitrim). These games will take on the weekend of July 8 and 9.