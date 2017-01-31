Daithi Casey: Colm Gooch ‘the best that’s ever played the game’

Daithi Casey has hailed Colm Cooper as “the best that’s ever played” the game of Gaelic football.

Receiving his AIB provincial player of the year for 2016 in Croke Park yesterday, Casey lauded his Dr Crokes team-mate and expressed hope he would be in Kerry colours again after the club’s commitments are completed.

“I can’t answer for him but I think everyone in the whole country wants to see him coming back playing (for Kerry). I would certainly love to see him back playing with Kerry for another few years.

"He’s the best that’s ever played in my view so I would love to see him back. For the moment, he’s concentrating on Crokes and hopefully we’ll get over Corofin.”

Casey added: “I’ve been lucky enough to play with him now for 10 years and I owe him a lot of medals. He’s won us a lot of medals and he’s just a great guy and a great leader.”

Casey feels Cooper is back to his best after the cruciate tear and knee injury he sustained in the 2014 All-Ireland Club semi-final.

“I definitely think it took him a while to find his form again. It was such a severe injury. I think he’s still as good as ever. Some of the stuff he does in training is still mind-blowing. He’s our go-to guy all the time. He’s our leader in the dressing room. He hasn’t changed too much in my view.”

Casey said he had no real issue with Saturday week’s All-Ireland semi-final in the Gaelic Grounds taking place just three hours before Kerry’s Division 1 clash against Mayo in Tralee.

“From a neutral’s point of view, it’s probably not ideal for them but I wouldn’t mind if they were two people up there watching the game!”