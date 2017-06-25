Home»Sport»GAA

Cork round-up: champions Glen Rovers survive epic with old rivals the Barr's

Sunday, June 25, 2017

A goal three minutes into injury-time by Glen Rovers’ David Cunningham saved the Cork SHC champions in an epic Saturday night tussle with old rivals St Finbarr’s at Páirc Uí Rinn.

Cork star Patrick Horgan added a further point to claim an 1-22 to 4-11 win for the holders.

Goals from Ian Lordan, Philip Kelleher, Conor Cahalane and Billy Hennessy had the Barr’s six ahead in the final quarter, but the Glen dug deep to edge a classic.

Bandon continue to prosper in their first year at senior level, seeing off Carrigtwohill by 2-18 to 0-14

Newtownshandrum saw off Youghal 1-18 to 1-13 at Kilworth on Saturday, though they had an extra man for over 35 minutes after Youghal’s Conor O’Sullivan was red-carded in the 25th minute.

Donagh Stack had 1-2 for the winners, while Brett Moloney notched 1-4 for Youghal, 1-3 from play.

Six points in a row in the final quarter ensured Bridge Rovers held off Avondhu by 1-19 to 0-19 in Castletownroche.

A Daniel Dooley goal from a free had Bride in command early on and they led 1-10 to 0-12 at the break.

The divisional side surged in front in the second half, mainly through Liam Coleman’s placed balls (he hit 0-9 in all).

But Bride Rovers closed it out calmly, with goalkeeper Denis Fitzgerald hitting one mammoth free.

Na Piarsaigh had no difficulty disposing of the Carbery challenge, romping home 1-29 to 0-9. Padraig Guest, Dayne Lee and Padraig Gould hit 1-17 between them in a facile victory.

Today at Carrigtwohill, an extra-time burst saw Midleton home against Erin's Own, 2-25 to 4-15.

This lacked the tension of a knockout tie, but was entertaining. Midleton looked to have secured the win when they led by seven at the three-quarter mark, but two goals in a minute from Maurice O’Carroll and James O’Flynn got Erin's Own back in it.

Pádraig Nagle’s goal helped Midleton push clear again and though Erin’s Own would level on 57 as Cork panellist Robbie O’Flynn netted, with the game in injury time Midleton were ahead again, 2-17 to 3-12.

A fourth Erin’s Own goal, from sub Alan Bowen, threatened to be the winner, but Nagle was on hand to send the game to extra time.

Luke O’Farrell, Pádraig Nagle and Paul Haughney (two) eased MIdleton clear in the added period.

In the Premier Intermediate hurling championship, Valley Rovers had a splendid 1-21 to 0-12 win over Inniscarra at Páirc Uí Rinn.

All the Valleys forwards scored, with Chris O’Leary (0-9), Gary Farrell (1-1) and Jack Walsh (0-4) particularly impressive.

Courcey Rovers pipped Watergrasshill 2-17 to 3-12, though two late goals by the Hill’s Kevin O’Neill made the scoreline closer than it had been for most of the contest.

Courceys looked to have another gear to go to throughout, with Tadhg O’Sullivan and Terence Collins scoring their first-half goals.

On Sunday, Cork stars Cormac Murphy and Mark Coleman went toe to toe in a thrilling 5-18 to 1-21 win for Mallow over Blarney.

Mallow goals from Murphy, Gerry Hayes, Sean Hayes, Pa Herlihy, Daniel Buckley gave them the edge.

In the intermediate hurling championship,  Sarsfields  beat Aghada 2-19 to 3-14, Ballincollig had five to spare over Douglas, 0-16 to 0-11, Argideen Rangers beat Dripsey 0-16 to 0-12 and Castlemartyr beat  Grenagh  4-16 to 1-17, with Cork senior star Brian Lawton superb, hitting 0-11 and setting up three goals.  

