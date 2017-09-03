Cork club round-up: Former Rebels star Goulding earns Éire Óg another shot

While Mallow march into Premier Intermediate semi-final.

A last-ditch Daniel Goulding 45 earned Éire Óg a replay with St Michael’s in the Premier IFC quarter-final, the Páirc Uí Rinn clash finishing 1-12 to 2-9. Goulding also had Éire Óg’s goal, but goals from Shane O’Keeffe and and a quick Eoin Hegarty free looked to have sent St Michael’s through.

Mallow had a convincing 2-12 to 0-9 win over Béal Atha’n Ghaorthaidh at Coachford on Saturday. Amid torrential rain, Mallow had a first-half goal from Cork star James Loughrey and sub David Breen sealed the win with the second goal late on.

Bandon’s glorious run continues with a 1-9 to 1-4 win over Bantry Blues in their quarter-final. Bandon deservedly edged the result thanks to eight first half points and a crucial Darren Crowley goal before conditions made the second half a torrid affair.

Newmarket joined them in the last four with a 2-11 to 1-9 win over Macroom. Two second-half goals from Conor O’Keeffe proved the key.

In the IFC quarter-finals, Mitchelstown had five points to spare over Millstreet, 1-13 to 0-11. Stephen Fox scored Mitchelstown’s goal after a brilliant move.

Kildorrery beat St Finbarr’s 0-13 to 0-9 at Watergrasshill, their first-half dominance earning a 0-11 to 0-3 half-time advantage.

A late scoring surge, capped by Shane Dineen’s goal, earned Cill na Martra a 2-10 to 2-5 win over Gabriel Rangers. Maidhcí Dinnen had the winners’ other goal, while Chris Moynihan and Eddie Goggin netted for Rangers.

David O’Neill put on a demonstration of free-taking, hitting 10 points in all, to help Mayfield beat Douglas 1-15 to 1-8 in the IHC quarter-final Páirc Uí Rinn on Saturday night. Shane O’Neill had the Mayfield goal, with Finbarr Desmond replying for Douglas.