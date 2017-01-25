Comer stars as NUI Galway see off Trinity in Sigerson

NUI Galway eased past Trinity College in the preliminary round of the Sigerson Cup at Dangan in Galway.

Sigerson Cup

NUI Galway 4-12

Trinity College 1-7

First-half goals from Sean Kelly and Adam Gallagher were added to in the second-half by Colm Kelly and Matt McClean as NUIG ran out comfortable victors.

Trinity College found it tough going, and had to wait until the 18th minute for their first point – Bryan Magee scored a free – and despite a goal from James Guinness in the second-half, they fell to defeat.

NUI Galway haven’t won a Sigerson Cup title since 2003, but with ace Galway attacker Damien Comer up front they always look dangerous, and he was pivotal in this game.

NUIG went 2-3 to 0-0 up after 16 minutes with Sean Kelly, and Adam Gallagher scoring the goals – Gallagher’s penalty came after Jack Bell foot-blocked Stephen Conroy in the ninth minute.

NUIG were eight clear at the break, and further goals from Colm Kelly and McClean, cancelled out the effort from Guinness.

Scorers for NUI Galway: A Gallagher 1-4 (1-0 pen, 0-2f), S Kelly 1-2, M McClean 1-1 (0-1f), C Kelly 1-0, D Comer 0-1, S Conroy 0-1, K McDonnell 0-1, E Tierney 0-1, M Daly 0-1.

Scorers for Trinity College: J Guinness 1-1, D Brady 0-2, B Magee 0-1f, R McCullagh 0-1, C O’Donoghue 0-1, J Bell 0-1.

NUI Galway: T O' Malley (Galway); S Brennan (Mayo), E O' Donoghue (Mayo), A O' Connor (Kerry); S Kelly (Galway), K McDonnell (Sligo), L Burke (Galway); E Tierney (Galway), P Cooke (Galway); S Conroy (Mayo), M Daly (Galway), A Gallagher (Mayo); R Greene (Galway), D Comer (Galway), O Gallagher (Antrim).

Subs: G O' Kelly Lynch (Sligo) for O’Connor (30), C Kelly (Donegal) for McDonnell (30), M McClean (Donegal) for O Gallagher (49), R Forde (Galway) for S Kelly (53), K Quinn (Mayo) for Comer (58), C Bonner (Donegal) for A Gallagher (58).

Trinity College: L Brady (Cavan); M Shorthall (Down), K Beirne (Roscommon), J Bell (Dublin); D Quinn (Meath), T McGahern (Cavan), J Guinness (Down); P Kelly (Mayo), D Bootham (Wicklow); S Ward (Dublin), C O’Driscoll (Cork), C O’Donoghue (Kildare); D Brady (Dublin), B Magee (Cavan), R McCullagh (Meath).

Subs: M Shiel (Dublin) for L Brady (30), S Owens (Dublin) for O’Driscoll (35), J Cox (Dublin) for Shorthall (45), J Byrne Meath) for Kelly (45).

Referee: Marty Duffy (Sligo).