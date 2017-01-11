Ardscoil Rís and Midleton CBS must meet again in Harty

Ardscoil Rís and Midleton CBS will have to do it all again next week after this highly entertaining Harty Cup quarter-final finished level after eighty minutes.

Harty Cup quarter-final

Ardscoil Rís 1-15

Midleton CBS 2-12 (AET)

READ NEXT Morris gets Nenagh over the line in Harty Cup

Midleton will feel aggrieved not to have sealed the deal in normal time having turned around a three-point interval deficit to lead by two with 12 minutes remaining. They also had the benefit of a strong wind in the second period.

The reigning champions, though, weren’t about to relinquish their crown without a fight and a free each from Brian Ryan and Paul O’Brien levelled matters at 1-7 to 0-10 with four minutes remaining.

A Liam Gosnell edged the Cork college back in front with one minute remaining, but parity had been restored as the clock entered the red as Ardscoil Rís sub Will Henn confidently split the posts.

Gosnell, this time standing on the sideline some 50 metres out, threw over another placed ball effort 40 seconds into time added on. This looked to be the winner. Not quite. Referee Fergal Horgan played four minutes of additional time and in the third minute of this four, Diarmuid Ryan struck a fantastic point off the hurl to force extra time.

James Daly and Liam Gonsell both raised green flags in the first period of extra and it was tit for tat all the way to the finish line. 11 times they were level, in total. Gosnell had a chance to win it at the death, but his free tailed right and wide.

Scorers for Ardscoil Rís: B Ryan (0-7, 0-5 frees); J Daly (1-0); P O’Brien (0-2 frees), J McInerney (0-2 each); D Carroll (0-1 sc), D Ryan, R Considine, W Henn (0-1 each).

Scorers for Midleton CBS: L Gosnell (1-9, 0-6 frees, 0-1 ’65); J Stack (1-0); B Twomey, G Millerick, B Twomey (0-1 each).

Ardscoil Rís: B Curtin (Adare); P Heaney (Na Piarsaigh), R Connolly (Adare), J Considine (Patrickswell); J Boylan (Na Piarsaigh), D Carroll (Newport), D Ryan (Cratloe); B Ryan (South Liberties), J Gleeson (Na Piarsaigh); P O’Brien (Mungret St Paul’s), R Duff (Mungret St Paul’s), R McCarthy (Na Piarsaigh); R Considine (Cratloe), D Woulfe (Kilmallock), J McInerney (Cratloe).

Subs: J Delahunty (Newport) for Heaney (36 mins); W Henn (Na Piarsaigh) for McCarthy (48); J Daly (Na Piarsaigh) for Considine (53); C O’Reilly (Patrickswell) for McInerney (59); E McEvoy (Na Piarsaigh) for Boylan (65); J McInerney for O’Brien (74); J Boylan for Gleeson (77).

Midleton CBS: R Walsh (St Colman’s); A Daly (Midleton), S O’Leary Hayes (Midleton), E O’Sullivan (St Colman’s); R McConville (Midleton), J McDonnell (Aghada), A Walsh Barry (Carrigtwohill); S O’Meara (Midleton), C Coughlan (Killeagh); B Twomey (Carrigtwohill), G Millerick (Fr O’Neill’s), C Terry (Aghada); L O’Shea (Lisgoold), L Gosnell (Carrigtwohill), J Stack (Kiltha Óg).

Subs: L Duggan Murray (St Colman’s) for Coughlan (47 mins); P O’Brien (Midleton) for Terry (54); C Terry for Twomey (60); J Landers (Killeagh) for O’Sullivan (60); C Coughlan (67).

Referee: F Horgan (Tipperary)