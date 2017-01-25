Home»Sport»GAA

All-Ireland club finals will have later throw-in time to boost profile

Wednesday, January 25, 2017
By John Fogarty
GAA Correspondent

The All-Ireland senior club finals will have later throw-in times on St Patrick’s Day in Croke Park this year.

GAA director of games administration Feargal McGill said the Central Competitions Control Committee’s decision to push the hurling final start from 2pm to 3.30pm and the football decider from 4pm to 5pm have been taken to help boost the profile of the matches.

It’s often been mentioned that the Dublin St Patrick’s Day parade has delayed spectators in getting to Croke Park for the hurling game, but McGill said that those national holiday celebrations were just one of a number of reasons for the rescheduling.

“We’re not doing it solely for that. There are a few things we are taking a look at in terms of the promotion of the games, which we will reveal in due course.”

This year, the Cheltenham Gold Cup also takes place at 3.30pm on March 17.

The club finals’ traditional St Patrick’s Day slot is under threat as GAA director general Páraic Duffy and president Aogán Ó Fearghail remain determined to bring them back to December so as to complete a calendar year season.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS football, gaa, hurling

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

UL open Fitzgibbon Cup campaign with 13-point dismissal of CIT

Jonny Cooper in the dark over looming suspension

Donnchadh Walsh: Colm Cooper and Kieran Donaghy back for 2017

Munster Council advise Clare the show must go on


Breaking Stories

Dylan Hartley to be confirmed as England’s 6 Nations captain

Stunning goal knocks out AFCON holders Ivory Coast

How much does your club spend on injured players?

Alex Ferguson: ‘Louis van Gaal did a good job and Jose is doing a great job’

Lifestyle

Making cents: Shopping around is still the best way to save some cash

Reframing Michael Collins in The Big Fellow

It's been a long and winding road for music group Fairport Convention

We’ll have to shout ‘stop’ to non-bio plastics, or else...

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 