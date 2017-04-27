GAA to stage Congress in October to change hurling format

A Special Congress to alter the format of the All-Ireland senior hurling championship in time for next year is strongly mooted to take place this October.

It had initially been expected that any proposed changes to the competition would be put forward to Congress next February.

These would address Galway’s lack of home games in Leinster as well the scant number of hurling championship matches at the height of summer 2018 in the wake of the GAA’s decision to back Gaelic football’s ‘Super 8’ series.

However, GAA chiefs have acknowledged the outcry from the hurling community at the prospect of there being just five SHC games next July and August compared to 19 football games and accept changes have to come into force next season.

There is also consternation about the structure of the Allianz Hurling League and Galway being without a provincial competition at minor and U21 levels but senior championship reform is likely to be prioritised ahead of those concerns.

Sources confirmed to the Irish Examiner alternative structures are currently being debated with a mind to one being put to Congress delegates before the master fixtures calendar for 2018 is compiled by the GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC), who yesterday discussed some of the ideas.

If Central Council’s June meeting finds favour with the proposal put forward then a Special Congress will be called following the end of the All-Ireland senior championships and prior to the 2018 draws taking place.

Retaining the provincial championship while introducing a round-robin element either in Leinster and Munster or thereafter in the All-Ireland series seem the likeliest options.

However, one school of thought is that there should be a Super 8 equivalent in hurling.

Speaking to the Irish Daily Mail earlier this month, hurling development committee chairman Paudie O’Neill said if change is to come in for next year then a decision would have to be made by October at the latest.

He remarked: “Among hurling people, hurling counties in particular, there is a very, very real realisation action has to be taken pretty promptly on this because otherwise it could be a completely lob-sided agenda as regards publicity and everything else.”

GAA playing rules committee chairman Jarlath Burns last week stated his group want to put forward football rule proposals should a Special Congress be called.

They are calling for all kick-outs to travel beyond the 21-yard-line while they are also looking into the possibility of allowing umpires control restarts.