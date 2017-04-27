Home»Sport»Soccer

GAA to stage Congress in October to change hurling format

Thursday, April 27, 2017
By John Fogarty
GAA Correspondent

A Special Congress to alter the format of the All-Ireland senior hurling championship in time for next year is strongly mooted to take place this October.

It had initially been expected that any proposed changes to the competition would be put forward to Congress next February.

These would address Galway’s lack of home games in Leinster as well the scant number of hurling championship matches at the height of summer 2018 in the wake of the GAA’s decision to back Gaelic football’s ‘Super 8’ series.

However, GAA chiefs have acknowledged the outcry from the hurling community at the prospect of there being just five SHC games next July and August compared to 19 football games and accept changes have to come into force next season.

There is also consternation about the structure of the Allianz Hurling League and Galway being without a provincial competition at minor and U21 levels but senior championship reform is likely to be prioritised ahead of those concerns.

Sources confirmed to the Irish Examiner alternative structures are currently being debated with a mind to one being put to Congress delegates before the master fixtures calendar for 2018 is compiled by the GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC), who yesterday discussed some of the ideas.

If Central Council’s June meeting finds favour with the proposal put forward then a Special Congress will be called following the end of the All-Ireland senior championships and prior to the 2018 draws taking place.

Retaining the provincial championship while introducing a round-robin element either in Leinster and Munster or thereafter in the All-Ireland series seem the likeliest options.

However, one school of thought is that there should be a Super 8 equivalent in hurling.

Speaking to the Irish Daily Mail earlier this month, hurling development committee chairman Paudie O’Neill said if change is to come in for next year then a decision would have to be made by October at the latest.

He remarked: “Among hurling people, hurling counties in particular, there is a very, very real realisation action has to be taken pretty promptly on this because otherwise it could be a completely lob-sided agenda as regards publicity and everything else.”

GAA playing rules committee chairman Jarlath Burns last week stated his group want to put forward football rule proposals should a Special Congress be called.

They are calling for all kick-outs to travel beyond the 21-yard-line while they are also looking into the possibility of allowing umpires control restarts.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS gaa, sport, hurling, all ireland, special congress, gaelic football

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Desire for glory drives life consumed by football

Gaelic4Teens hugely important in keeping teenage girls involved in football, says Cora Staunton

Kerry overcome Clare to progress in Munster U-21 Football Championship

Down GAA hit out at "vile and unfair commentary" around player unrest speculation

More in this Section

How GAA took root on London rugby soil

Clare book semi-final spot after easy win against Tipperary

Talk of unbeaten record 'was very hard to get away from' admits Dublin defender

Kieran McGeeney facing 12-week ban following exchange with linesman last month


Breaking Stories

Christian Eriksen: This is one of my most important goals

Borussia Dortmund progress to final thanks to Ousmane Dembele winner

Christian Eriksen strike keeps Spurs in title race

Barcelona hit seven past Osasuna as Sociedad overcome Valencia

Lifestyle

Looking back in time with Dennis Dinneen's pictures

Four events to check out at the Cork International Choral Festival today

With bikini season beckoning please forget about quick fixes ...

Take a load off: Two people tell their individual weight loss journeys

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 26, 2017

    • 1
    • 16
    • 24
    • 28
    • 39
    • 40
    • 29

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 