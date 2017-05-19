Home»Sport»Soccer

GAA Show: Cork v Tipp to get championship up and running

Friday, May 19, 2017

Anthony Daly. John Fogarty, Tipp manager Michael Ryan and Munster Council chairman Jerry O'Sullivan as the GAA championship hots up.

Anthony Daly recalls the magic of a Munster championship childhood and looks ahead to the big game.

John Fogarty assesses all the weekend's matches.

We hear from Tipperary manager Michael Ryan on why the Premier have been hyped too much.

And Munster Council chairman Jerry O'Sullivan on the future of the provincial championships.

Presented by Colm O'Connor.

