GAA podcast: Unhappy Cork, naive Tipp, evolving Wexford and jubilant Galway

John Fogarty, Declan Browne and Eoghan Cormican reflect on the weekend’s championship action.

Eoghan Cormican (0:30) on relief and anger in the Cork camp, as management hit out at media criticism of the footballers.

Eoghan was also at Cusack Park, Ennis where Kerry toiled, but had good news in James O’Donoghue’s performance.

One moment, Declan Browne (from 11:50) was hugging his old teammates with joy, 40 seconds later he was slumped in despair at Páirc Uí Rinn. Were Tipp naive?

John Fogarty was at a triumphant Wexford Park (19m) where he noted the evolution in Davy Fitzgerald’s gameplan.

And John also noted the chip on Galway’s shoulder (27:10) after another defeat of Mayo. Were they given enough credit for last year’s win?

