GAA Podcast: Dublin’s drubbing and Cork’s escape in Dungarvan

Anthony Daly is saddened by Dublin hurling's lost momentum, while Denis Hurley tries to get to the bottom of the Cork football malaise.

Cork's escape to victory

Credit to Waterford's gameplan but how poor were Cork?

Why were Cork unable to counter Waterford's tactics?

Do Cork have leaders?

Do Cork have their best team on the field?

Was this the worst possible result for Liam Kearns and Tipperary?

Did Cork simply look beyond Waterford and are peaking physically for the Tipp clash?

Anthony Daly on Dubs v Galway (From 10:45)

A tall order to ask of so many young Dublin players.

You have to ask why Dublin’s better players aren’t there or don’t want to be there.

Dalo admits his Dublin side weren’t consistent but were capable of delivering great days.

Dublin now at risk of losing to a round robin team.

Cian O’Callaghan unlucky to be sent off amid fussy refereeing.

Galway’s strength in depth.

Galway’s flaky followers think this is their year.

We also hear from Clare captain Pat O’Connor ahead of the Munster hurling opener with Limerick… (From 19:30)

The pressures of captaincy.

How Clare’s current style differs from the approach under Davy Fitz.

The lack of a sweeper changes the approach of other players.

Tactics often go out the window when championship intensity hots up.

Clare’s disappointing Munster performances.

The O’Connors one of the few Clare father and son combos with league medals.

The inevitable tightness of Clare v Limerick.

The border banter with resurgent Galway.

