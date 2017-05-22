GAA Podcast: Cork are back

Listen to an emotional Diarmuid O'Sullivan and a magnanimous Michael Ryan. Plus Michael Moynihan and John Fogarty’s reactions to a Semple Stadium epic. Plus Mayo’s David Clarke and reaction to the other games.

0:20 secs: Cork selector O'Sullivan says his young players showed balls

1:00: John Fogarty says the crown weighs heavy on Tipp

5:40 Carlow’s remarkable win over Wexford has been overshadowed

9:00 Louth v Wicklow, no alarms and no surprises

10:20 Laois v Longford, the Kingston show

12:45 Mayo keeper David Clarke says nobody in the camp mentioned the Aidan O’Shea hullaballoo

14:45 John Fogarty on O’Shea and Mayo

18:30 Straightforward Ulster wins and the need for Championship grading

20:30 Tipp’s Michael Ryan: “Cork are back, I think we can take that as a certainty”

25:15 Michael Moynihan on Cork’s revival, the roles of Kingston and Keegan and the calmness of the young players, who trust ‘the process’

32: Some Tipp people are genuinely happy Cork are back.

Presented by Colm O'Connor

