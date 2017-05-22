Home»Sport»Soccer

GAA Podcast: Cork are back

Monday, May 22, 2017

Listen to an emotional Diarmuid O'Sullivan and a magnanimous Michael Ryan. Plus Michael Moynihan and John Fogarty’s reactions to a Semple Stadium epic. Plus Mayo’s David Clarke and reaction to the other games.

0:20 secs: Cork selector O'Sullivan says his young players showed balls

1:00: John Fogarty says the crown weighs heavy on Tipp

5:40 Carlow’s remarkable win over Wexford has been overshadowed

9:00 Louth v Wicklow, no alarms and no surprises

10:20 Laois v Longford, the Kingston show

12:45 Mayo keeper David Clarke says nobody in the camp mentioned the Aidan O’Shea hullaballoo

14:45 John Fogarty on O’Shea and Mayo

18:30 Straightforward Ulster wins and the need for Championship grading

20:30 Tipp’s Michael Ryan: “Cork are back, I think we can take that as a certainty”

25:15 Michael Moynihan on Cork’s revival, the roles of Kingston and Keegan and the calmness of the young players, who trust ‘the process’

32: Some Tipp people are genuinely happy Cork are back.

Presented by Colm O'Connor

Or to get the latest episode automatically, you can SUBSCRIBE ON iTUNES

 

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

The start that Championship 2017 so badly needed

Colm Cooper joins our winning GAA team

MICHAEL MOYNIHAN: ‘Cork are back. Take that as a certainty’

Young Cork Rebels seize the day


Breaking Stories

Liverpool and Tottenham's potential Champions League group opponents are absolutely terrifying

Olivier Giroud's scorpion kick has missed out on yet another award

David Moyes resigns as Sunderland manager

Liverpool star makes Irish boy’s day with unexpected gift

Lifestyle

Hugh Cornwell says music needs something to lash out against

Why does almost every female character on TV have the same perfect locks?

Pre-eclampsia - the condition that kills 100,000 pregnant women and 500,000 babies every year globally

Gorse fires wreaking havoc on forgotten plants and animals

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Saturday, May 20, 2017

    • 11
    • 17
    • 29
    • 30
    • 38
    • 42
    • 16

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 