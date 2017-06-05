Home»Sport»Soccer

GAA Podcast: Clare shake the Munster monkey

Monday, June 05, 2017

John Fogarty reflects on the championship weekend, while Mikey Sheehy looks ahead to the start of Kerry's campaign.

John Fogarty on relief for Clare, but some positive signs for Limerick.

On the Evan Comerford factor and why Diarmuid Connolly is likely to be banned.

The Jason Forde precedent: how many bans will be handed out after Down v Armagh?

And the shadow of terrorism: baggage searches going into Clare v Limerick.

Then from 13:35, Mikey Sheehy on the importance of laying the Dublin bogey, the strength of Kerry’s talent conveyor belt, and the “crazy” nine-week gap between league and championship action.

