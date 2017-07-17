Home»Sport»Soccer

GAA Podcast: At his first Leinster final, Colm Cooper was seriously impressed with the Dubs

Monday, July 17, 2017

Colm Cooper was at his first Leinster final in Croke Park yesterday and watched Dublin rack up their seventh provincial crown in a row. 

Watching the Dubs up close as a pundit, he was so impressed with the sheer pace they bring to every aspect of their play.

He says the performance against Kildare was a serious marker and a statement that anybody who wants to take Dublin's titles will have to come up with something very special.

And he wonders if anybody can reach the standard this season.

