Home»Sport»Soccer

Freeman leaves Mayo panel due to work commitments

Wednesday, February 15, 2017
Mike Finnerty

Mayo boss Stephen Rochford will have to plan without Alan Freeman for the foreseeable future as the talented forward has left the squad.

Alan Freeman: Mayo star lives and works in Dublin.

Freeman (who turns 29 today) informed Rochford of his decision on Sunday, following Mayo’s victory over Kerry the night before.

“Due to work commitments, Alan can’t commit right now to being part of the Mayo squad,” confirmed the Mayo boss. “But I’ve always said the panel remains open-ended and who knows what might happen in the future.”

Freeman lives and works in Dublin, where he is employed as an energy manager with Veolia. His job is understood to involve some recent foreign travel that has impacted on his training schedule with Mayo. The Aghamore attacker started Mayo’s opening game of the league against Monaghan and scored a point from full-forward. Freeman had also been named to start against Kerry, but was replaced before the game by veteran Andy Moran who went on to deliver a man of the match display. Freeman was not one of the six substitutes introduced by Mayo during the game in Tralee.

Elsewhere, Mayo are strongly considering appealing the red card shown to midfielder Tom Parsons in the dying moments of last weekend’s win in the Kingdom. The Charlestown midfielder, who had been booked earlier in the game, was shown a straight red card by referee Padraig Hughes after becoming involved in an incident involving a number of players. Parsons is facing a one-game ban that would rule him out the clash with Roscommon on Saturday week in Castlebar.

“We will review the referee’s report before deciding on our next step, but we felt the sending-off was extremely harsh,” said a Mayo GAA spokesperson.

Meanwhile, Mayo management are ‘hopeful’ that Aidan O’Shea, Brendan Harrison, and Conor Loftus will be back in contention for a place in the match-day squad against Roscommon on Saturday week. None of the trio have lined out for the county in 2017 due to the injuries.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS mayo gaa, football, alan freeman

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Sean Cavanagh: This is my last shot with Tyrone

Lowly Mourne have mountain to climb

Dean Rock keeping Tyrone from being Dublin's bogey team

Johnny Buckley doesn't see Crokes players joining Kerry until after All-Ireland club final


Breaking Stories

Angel Di Maria thinks PSG can win the Champions League after their rout of Barca

Everyone was completely stunned as PSG all but knocked Barcelona out of the Champions League

Chelsea's N'Golo Kante absolutely smashed Fifa's real-life bucket skills challenge

Here's a round-up of tonight's Championship games as Newcastle stay clear at the top

Lifestyle

Want great hair? Just stop rubbing chemicals into it

Comedian Jarlath Regan turns serious to save his brother

Putting Maud and arthritis into the frame

GAMETECH: Escaping the good and evil of gaming

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Saturday, February 11, 2017

    • 2
    • 16
    • 19
    • 26
    • 28
    • 29
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 