Freeman leaves Mayo panel due to work commitments

Mayo boss Stephen Rochford will have to plan without Alan Freeman for the foreseeable future as the talented forward has left the squad.

Freeman (who turns 29 today) informed Rochford of his decision on Sunday, following Mayo’s victory over Kerry the night before.

“Due to work commitments, Alan can’t commit right now to being part of the Mayo squad,” confirmed the Mayo boss. “But I’ve always said the panel remains open-ended and who knows what might happen in the future.”

Freeman lives and works in Dublin, where he is employed as an energy manager with Veolia. His job is understood to involve some recent foreign travel that has impacted on his training schedule with Mayo. The Aghamore attacker started Mayo’s opening game of the league against Monaghan and scored a point from full-forward. Freeman had also been named to start against Kerry, but was replaced before the game by veteran Andy Moran who went on to deliver a man of the match display. Freeman was not one of the six substitutes introduced by Mayo during the game in Tralee.

Elsewhere, Mayo are strongly considering appealing the red card shown to midfielder Tom Parsons in the dying moments of last weekend’s win in the Kingdom. The Charlestown midfielder, who had been booked earlier in the game, was shown a straight red card by referee Padraig Hughes after becoming involved in an incident involving a number of players. Parsons is facing a one-game ban that would rule him out the clash with Roscommon on Saturday week in Castlebar.

“We will review the referee’s report before deciding on our next step, but we felt the sending-off was extremely harsh,” said a Mayo GAA spokesperson.

Meanwhile, Mayo management are ‘hopeful’ that Aidan O’Shea, Brendan Harrison, and Conor Loftus will be back in contention for a place in the match-day squad against Roscommon on Saturday week. None of the trio have lined out for the county in 2017 due to the injuries.