Frank Flannery returns to Oulart-the-Ballagh

Frank Flannery has performed a dramatic U-turn and agreed to return as joint-manager of Wexford senior hurling champions Oulart-the-Ballagh for a third successive year.

Cork native Flannery confirmed in December he had stepped down from the role after winning successive county crowns in his two seasons at the helm – along with a breakthrough Leinster title in 2015.

But it’s now emerged that Flannery will be staying alongside fellow joint- manager Martin Dempsey, with Cuala’s Shane O’Brien joining the set-up as coach.

O’Brien stepped down as manager of the Dublin senior camogie team last year and Oulart have now moved to secure his services, and all appointments should be rubber-stamped at the club’s AGM next Saturday.

The Oulart players are believed to have played a significant role in persuading Flannery to continue, after the Carrigtwohill man was linked with the Kerry senior post eventually filled by former Waterford coach Fintan O’Connor.

Flannery, who stepped down from his role with the Cork senior hurlers last August, was also in the frame for the Wexford county job before Davy Fitzgerald was appointed.

Flannery has enjoyed a considerable degree of success in recent times, assisting Cork outfit Milford while also guiding the club’s camogie team to county, Munster and All-Ireland titles.

Back in 2013, he also masterminded Kerry SHC glory for Ardfert. He’s currently preparing Cork IT for their assault on the Fitzgibbon Cup.