France holds no fears for Leinster's Luke McGrath

Two minutes to go, four points to the good and the noise of over 51,000 people ringing in your ears.

Niall Scannell had just taken Ireland to the outskirts of the opposition 22 and the ruck that formed around him was solid. The safe call for Luke McGrath at that stage of the Ireland-England game last month was to spoon a simple pop pass to the closest forward.

The scrum-half had been on the field just two minutes. His total Test experience up to that point had been 14 minutes banked against Canada last November. Every coach in the world would have advised him to keep it simple, to ease himself into the game.

McGrath had greater ambitions. A quick glance down England’s left flank and the ball was dinked over the line of white shirts with his right foot. It bounced twice in the gap between Mike Brown and Jack Nowell and scooted out over the sideline, like a brat escaping the threat of a wooden spoon, just five metres from the end line.

Cue a guttural roar of approval and relief.

It was a ballsy decision but add it to the excellence of the execution and it spoke volumes for the progress McGrath has made this season at Leinster since Eoin Reddan and Isaac Boss hung up their boots and their responsibilities handed over to a younger generation.

“That was incredible,” he said of that Six Nations cameo. “The atmosphere in the last 10 minutes was something I’d never experienced before. It was an incredible moment in my career. Those moments give you a bit more confidence, playing at international level against England when they’re on an unbeaten run.”

He’s no babe in the woods at club level.

The 24-year made a senior debut all of five years ago. He’d made 50 appearances in blue prior to this season but Leo Cullen has since made him his first-choice nine despite the arrival during the summer of Jamison Gibson-Park who brought with him a Super Rugby pedigree.

With 23 games played last season and another 22 already under his belt in this one, McGrath’s education has accelerated. He has been able to adapt better to the speed and physicality of elite club level and to make better decisions as to when to pass, kick, or run.

Stuart Lancaster has played a major role there. Lancaster worked with the likes of Danny Care and Ben Youngs during his time with England and McGrath is flush with his praise for the new ideas introduced by the 47-year old.

“I just think he gives you a lot of confidence every day out on the pitch. He won’t give out to you for having a go. If you see space, go for it. If you see an option to kick, go for it. Those options will come. Every day in training he really gets on to you about running, about making the breakdown.

“He wants speed of ball, because we wouldn’t be the most physical side. So obviously we have to try and run the bigger packs around. That’s probably what we’re going to be doing this week as well. I’ve no doubt we’ll be getting it in the ear from him this week, but that’s only going to make you a better player.”

The sense of liberation with Leinster has been acute.

Close to 120 tries have been scored since September and the maturation of McGrath at nine means Clermont Auvergne can’t take for granted that Leinster’s direction will be dictated by the commanding voice and domineering presence of Jonathan Sexton.

That can only be good for an out-half who has been targeted physically by opposition teams in recent years and for Leinster who will likely need to be both clever and brave if they are to come through their Champions Cup semi-final against Clermont Auvergne in Lyon this weekend.

McGrath is just one of many on the likely squad for whom this will be a first European semi-final — and in France, at that — but this is their chance to bridge the gap between the present and the province’s glory days when they won three titles in just four years.

“It’s incredibly special. Growing up, watching these games... I was at the final in 2009 and 2012. I was almost dreaming I might be involved one day. Playing in France, it’s an incredible atmosphere I’m really looking forward to.”

Cian Healy awaits the outcome of a disciplinary hearing today after he was cited for alleged dangerous play at the ruck against Connacht last weekend. The hearing will be held in Edinburgh at 5pm.