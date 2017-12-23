Four Munster counties break €1m spend barrier

Munster counties increased their spending on inter-county team preparations by 11% in 2017.

Figures presented to conventions over the past fortnight show the six counties spent a combined total of €6.57m on their respective teams during the past year, an increase of €640,000 on the previous year’s €5.93m.

Four of the six counties spent in excess of €1m - with Cork recording the most significant jump from €1,378,135 in 2016 to €1,747,609 this year.

That’s an increase of 27%, with the senior hurlers’ run to the All-Ireland semi-final and the minor hurlers’ six championship games, ending with an All-Ireland final appearance, contributing to the higher costs.

Even allowing, though, for the progress of their respective hurling teams, including the U21s who reached the Munster final, the Cork figure is extremely high for a county which did not feature in either of the All-Ireland senior finals.

Spending on travel and overnight jumped to €121,409 from €55,139 in 2016. The ‘other costs’ bracket, which incorporates gear, equipment along with medical costs, also witnessed a sharp rise, moving from €482,503 to €631,377 this season.

The second biggest spender in Munster, was Limerick. Despite having just one team, U21 hurling, still alive in their respective championship beyond July 1, team expenses rose by €258,099 to €1,148,631.

Both of Limerick’s senior teams failed to win a championship game and as a result, played four championship games in total. And yet, spend on the county’s flagship teams rose by 29%.

New county board treasurer Liam Burke has already told managers the purse strings will be tightened in 2018.

“I’ve been in discussions with the management teams and I’ve left those management teams under absolutely no illusion whatsoever that the continuing increase in costs cannot be maintained,” Burke told delegates at the recent convention.

Tipperary’s spend fell by €29,0000 this year, but when the €78,000 senior hurling team holiday fund is withdrawn from the 2016 breakdown, more money was pumped into preparing the Premier teams in 2017 despite the fact that the senior hurlers, senior footballers and minor hurlers made earlier exits this summer by comparison with 2016. Team expenses for 2017 totalled €1,070,353.

The €32,681 increase in Kerry’s spend saw the Kingdom move into the millionaire’s club, chalking up a bill of €1,030,443 to run their team affairs. The training expenses bill for Eamonn Fitzmaurice’s senior footballers came in at €311,182, an increase of €22,000 on the 2016 figure.

Kerry treasurer Dermot ‘Weeshie’ Lynch said: “Physiotherapy and medical expenses of €184k are down €12k from 2016 and reflect the hard work of all trying to contain it. This is a major expense item to the board and provides a huge challenge in trying to provide best medical cover to our teams at the lowest possible cost.

“Player welfare will always be a top priority in Kerry GAA but close attention will always have to be given to this area due to the amount of activity and costs involved.”

The Déise hurlers spent €602,897 in their efforts to bring home a first All-Ireland since 1959, an increase of almost €130,000 on the year prior. The spend on the senior football team grew by €20,000 to €159,243. Overall costs, compared with 2016, rose by €60,025. Important to note is the year-on-year increase in Waterford, with the 2017 total of €872,607 representing a 31% rise on 2015 expenditure.

At the 2016 Clare convention, accounts auditor Anthony Fitzpatrick expressed concern with the sharp rise in team expenses, up by 16%.

“The big question is if the costs continue at 2016 levels and the income reverts back to that achieved in 2015; the board will find itself in a very difficult situation, which could quickly become unsustainable. Hence my concern as to the ongoing sustainability of teams’ expenses at present level.”

This advice was closely heeded and the 2017 accounts bore a far healthier complexion. Total expenditure on the county’s flagship teams came in at €710,175, down from €760,676 in 2016.

Fitzpatrick said it was “very comforting” to see a reduction in team spending. Central to this was the decision of hurling joint-managers Gerry O’Connor and Donal Moloney not to claim expenses from the board in 2017.

“The expenses of Donal Óg Cusack, a member of the senior hurling backroom team this year, were paid by supporters body Club Clare. A factor in each set of accounts was the deal struck between the GAA and GPA whereby mileage paid to players, rose from 50c to 65c per mile. This was factored in, however in the Central Council team expenses grant given to each county.