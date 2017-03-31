Formidable Glanmire take a shot at history

Team Ambassador UCC Glanmire are chasing basketball history tomorrow night as the curtain comes down on another sensational season for the Cork giants.

Victory over Liffey Celtics in Letterkenny will seal a fourth Super League title in a row to match their four consecutive Cup crowns. No side has achieved that feat but Glanmire coach Mark Scannell is confident his side can handle the pressure against their Dublin opponents.

He reasoned: “The plaudits will always go to my players because having a hunger for success cannot be coached and I am very lucky to be part of an incredibly dedicated squad.We have played them three times and won twice but this could be the trickiest game. They have finished second in the regular season and runners-up in the cup and it’s fitting they are the side standing between us and completing the four-timer.”

The challenge of Glanmire’s Irish players guarding two Americans is always a test but coach Scannell is confident they have adapted to dealing with professionals.

“Every week is a challenge for my Irish players and this game will be no different as Jazmen Boone and Emma O’Connor are two solid Americans that are capable of shattering our dream. In a recent game that Liffey Celtics won their Americans contributed 55 points which shows the skills of both players.”

Liffey Celtics and their coach Mark O’Byrne wouldn’t lack motivation. “Losing the Cup final was disappointing but we got over it and managed to defeat Glanmire in a league game which showed the true credentials of my team. We would be foolish to think anything will come easy as history shows Glanmire consistently find a way to win finals but we have nothing to lose and everything to gain.”

There is plenty of action in the Donegal venue with the Champions Trophy semi-finals and final down for decision.

In the first semi-final league champions, Templeogue, face fellow Dublin side, UCD Marian while in the second semi-final Garvey’s Tralee Warriors clash with cup champions Griffith Swords Thunder. The Kerry side finished third in the league and produced some quality basketball that could well upset Thunder in this intriguing clash.

It has been a tremendous season for the Kerry club after a seven-year absence and coach Mark Bernsen is hoping his side can make an impact in this championship.

“It’s a long way to drive from Tralee to Letterkenny and I would like to think we are more than capable of testing Swords Thunder in our semi-final.”