Formats, fixtures and how hurling’s landscape could change forever

In 21 days, the first Special Congress in eight years will be convened to largely discuss proposals to amend the make-up of the All-Ireland senior, U21 and minor hurling championships from next year. So which ones make the grade and which don’t hold up to scrutiny? John Fogarty examines the paperwork.

CCCC/CENTRAL COUNCIL.

Summary:

Liam MacCarthy Cup played off between 10 teams, five in Munster and five in Leinster. Provinces would be played off on round-robin format, each team playing two home and two away games. The top two teams progress to provincial finals.

Winners advance to All-Ireland semi-finals, runners-up to quarter-finals where they face the other province’s third-placed team.

A new second tier of six teams, featuring four teams currently in the Leinster qualifying group, is created with the top two facing off in a final to play in the Liam MacCarthy Cup the following season, the victors replacing either the bottom team in Leinster or Munster.

Christy Ring and Nicky Rackard Cups are also to be played off as round-robin competitions.

Pros:

Clean and crisp in that both competitions are equal in length and can be run off at the same time – teams will have to likely win at least five matches to win the All-Ireland. Cusack Park, Parnell Park, Pearse Stadium and Walsh Park would see regular provincial championship action. Incentive for the developing counties to prosper, while competing against teams of similar strength.

Cons:

As Cork have pointed out, the extra games in May and June will cause havoc in terms of arranging club fixtures. There is also the issue of the Munster championship not being the Munster championship if one of the current five are demoted.

The scheduling of games would likely mean June becomes the de facto hurling month and July the football one as the latter, because of the forthcoming Super 8, would likely dwarf the smaller ball game’s fixtures. Will impact the league because it is similar in design.

Teams could lose two or even three times and yet end up lifting the Liam MacCarthy Cup.



TIPPERARY

Summary:

Five teams compete in each of the provincial competitions. Only the beaten teams prior to the finals go into a knock-out/losers group.

The defeated provincial semi-finalists face off on a cross-provincial basis with the winners going forward to take on the provincial runners-up in the All-Ireland quarter-finals. Promotion/relegation play-off involving tier two winners. Christy Ring and Nicky Rackard Cups as per above.

Pro:

Dual counties such as Tipperary and Cork may be spared a larger club fixtures headache.

Con:

Not hugely different from the status quo though it is a more elite system that seems stacked in the favour of Munster counties.

DUBLIN

Summary:

No change to the current provincial championships. Instead of two quarter-finals, there will be four with the provincial champions and runners-up facing the four qualifiers who come through round one.

Pros:

Quarter-finals actually become quarter-finals. Five and six-week breaks for provincial winners becomes a thing of the past.

Cons:

Regardless of the inactivity gap for provincial champions being cut, winning provincial title is deincentivised. Change for the sake of change – no rule amendment is necessary.



CORK

Summary:

Provincial championships remain the same. First round qualifier winners (four) join the provincial finalists to comprise hurling’s Super Eight. The winners of Christy Ring qualify for a preliminary quarter-final in the Liam MacCarthy Cup. Promotion/relegation to/from Leinster only. Christy Ring, Nicky Rackard and Lory Meagher Cups played off on round-robin format.

Pros:

Gives hurling the same recognition as football whereby the game will feature just as prominently in July. Club activity in early summer is preserved.

Cons:

Like football’s Super 8, there is an awkwardness about a league structure coming into effect midway through the summer. Munster SHC recognised as a superior competition to Leinster. Eight teams will have a guarantee of at least four more games than the rest. Teams could lose two or three times on way to All-Ireland glory.



LAOIS, OFFALY, MEATH

Summary:

Tier two championship finalists qualify to meet the third-placed teams in Munster and Leinster in Liam McCarthy Cup All-Ireland preliminary quarter-finals.

Pros:

Of all the motions, this is the best example of encouraging development in hurling. The rewards for progress are obvious.

Cons:

Three proposals before it don’t provide any facility for a link between tier one and tier two in same season meaning the appetite might not be there. Would these games be even competitive? On the other hand, is it fair that they reach this stage having played inferior sides to their Liam MacCarthy Cup opponents?



CORK

Summary:

Preventing a team from the Munster SHC as it stands to be relegated to tier two. Kerry, if promoted, would enter Leinster.

Pro:

The established order has no fear of being affected by change.

Cons:

Protectionism again. Isn’t Kerry in Munster?



WICKLOW

Summary:

That the current format of the Christy Ring, Nicky Rackard and Lory Meagher Cups be retained, ie no round-robin.

Pro:

An element of knock-out championship hurling in the lower rungs is retained.

Con:

Are they afraid of extra games?



CCCC/CENTRAL COUNCIL

Summary:

Galway and those Ulster teams agreed by the Leinster and Ulster Councils be permitted to participate in the Leinster U21 championship. The winners of the provinces face off in the All-Ireland final.

Pros:

Galway finally come in out of the cold, their isolation ended. The streamlining of the competition will benefit club fixtures scheduling.

Cons:

Will Galway get stronger in Leinster? Can any Ulster team be considered good enough to compete in Leinster?



OFFALY

Summary:

Galway enter the Munster U21 championship, any Ulster team joining the Leinster competition.

Pro:

Offaly won’t have extra competition.

Con:

Fear and loathing is alive and well in the Faithful County.



CORK

Summary:

The All-Ireland U21 championship comprise semi-finals (should Galway be incorporated into Leinster), the Munster winners versus the Leinster runners-up, the Leinster victors against the Munster final losers – as well as the final.

Pros:

Two more hurling games, the title is harder won and more gate receipts.

Cons:

Won’t alleviate difficulties for club games scheduling. Teams who have been beaten could end up winning the competition.



CCCC/CENTRAL COUNCIL

Summary:

Agreed Ulster teams enter the Leinster minor championship. After the Leinster and Munster competitions have concluded, the winners qualifying for the All-Ireland semi-finals, a round-robin All-Ireland series involving Galway and the provincial final runners-up decides the two other semi-finalists.

Pro:

Galway and Ulster teams considered better than they are at present.

Con:

Provincial winners could face more battle-hardened teams with momentum.