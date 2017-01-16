Football changes may diminish hurling games, warns Munster official

Hurling is in danger of being marginalised by GAA director general Páraic Duffy’s plans to change the All-Ireland SFC , warns Munster secretary Simon Moroney.

Writing in his annual report to be delivered at convention in Thurles later this month, the Clare native fears moving the provincial hurling dates will have a detrimental effect on the game. “My concerns, which I readily accept come from adopting a narrower provincial perspective, is the impact which the revised structure for the SFC may have for this province and also for the game of hurling.

“Specifically I have a concern playing the provincial championships earlier may, over time, render them less relevant. I do acknowledge that importantly the provincial championships are central to the new proposal and this is most welcome. I fear taking some key hurling championship games away from the traditional times may diminish the relative importance of hurling.”

Moroney also highlights the need for certain county championships to change their structures to assist in a smooth-running fixtures programme. He mentions how Waterford failed to field teams in either the Munster intermediate and junior football championships.

He underlines his belief that counties have to replicate their competition formats. “Broad uniformity in the county championship models employed in all counties should be introduced and this, I believe, would greatly benefit both fixture planning and the integrity of the senior, intermediate and junior club championships.

“My view is that rule should prescribe a quota or range of the maximum/minimum numbers of clubs which can be permitted into senior and intermediate county club championships in each county based on the number of clubs participating in each code in that county.

“Accompanied by definite targets for the optimum number of games each club player should be provided through county club leagues and championships this can systematically improve the provision for club players across the association. Such changes can only be implemented incrementally.

“I believe if put in place a uniform club championship model will address some of the current challenges faced by the association with regard to balance and fairness between inter-county and inter-club competitions. The uniform model represents a more complete response to the challenges we are seeking to address.”

Without a Kerry-Cork senior football final last year, gate receipts dropped significantly. The accounts recorded a decrease from €4.831 million in 2015 to €3.187m, although there had also been a final replay between the counties in Killarney in July ‘15.

What will also be of concern is the cut in hurling championship’s gate receipts. Last year’s competition attracted €1.953m in contrast to 2015 when the four matches accrued €2.396m. Moroney pointed to “the unfortunate impact of adverse weather for the majority of our senior hurling championship games, including the final, and financially less attractive pairings in some key games.”

Moroney took the opportunity to reiterate his opinion of last year that it is “impossible to justify” accommodating the inter-provincial competitions – “the experience and expenditure in 2016 again bear out the validity of my comments last year.”