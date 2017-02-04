Home»Sport»Soccer

Focus on today, not my future, Wenger tells players

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Manager Arsene Wenger wants everyone at Arsenal to just focus on beating Chelsea rather than worry about what he might decide to do in the summer.

The Gunners boss, 67, is out of contract at the end of the season, and has yet to make an announcement on whether he will pen a new deal. Wenger again faced questions over the direction of the squad following the midweek home defeat by Watford, which left Arsenal in third place and some nine points behind Chelsea ahead of today’s lunchtime kick-off at Stamford Bridge.

The Frenchman, though, believes no matter what he chooses to do, the players must concentrate on the job in hand.

“My future has always been certain: I focus 100% until the last day of my contract. That is the only way you can guarantee the future,” said Wenger, who recently marked 20 years in the job at Highbury.

“We worry about tomorrow. Tomorrow is not in the summer. It is tomorrow. They [players] must not think beyond the game. They must focus on tomorrow’s game.”

Wenger maintains decisions over his future are “not all quantifiable” and is “linked with your gut feeling as well”.

Given his time in the English game, helping to revolutionise the approach of modern-day footballers, Wenger is well placed to comment on the current climate of immediate verdicts which appear ever-changing dependant on results.

“Everybody can express their frustrations in the fraction of a second and there is no time to take any distance from what happened,” Wenger said. “I focus on what I can influence. I live with the response of society. You are more the captors of what is going on in society.

“Do we go the right way? Maybe, but if you look at society all over the world, we are not really sure.”

KEYWORDS arsene wenger, arsenal

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

