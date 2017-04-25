Five-year finance option offered for premium Páirc Uí Chaoimh tickets

Details have emerged of the payment plan for the 10-year premium-level tickets for the newly developed Páirc Uí Chaoimh, with purchasers being offered the option of a financing option for the €6,500 tickets operated directly by the Cork County Board over five years.

The financing option entails a payment of €2,000 for the first year, €1,500 for the next two years, and €1,000 for the final two years, making a total of €7,000 for the ticket.

Páirc Uí Chaoimh ticket sales manager Patrick Doyle pointed to the attractiveness of the package.

“We’re responding to the market,” said Doyle.

“This is an approach taken with other stadia, so we decided to take the bull by the horns ourselves.

“There are a lot of committed GAA people out there who may not have all the money up front, so we wanted to give them the option.

“As a result people will be dealing with us directly for financing, rather than the banks, and they’ll get an excellent rate as a result, an equivalent APR of 2% per annum; if you went for a personal loan, the rate could be nine-to-11%. We want to make it more affordable for our purchasers, and they will only deal with us.”

Doyle said there is a limited facility to show potential purchasers where their seats will be in the stadium, adding that ticket sales are “healthy”.

“We’re in a position now to offer quick guided tours to people who are serious about purchasing seats.

“Obviously, we’re still dealing with a building site, so we’re limited in what we can do, in that regard, but people can now see seats that they’ve bought.

"Now, we’re coming into championship season, and the opening date is getting closer, so the momentum is building up, but sales are healthy, and we hope this will add even more momentum to that.”

Doyle said the premium ticket also guarantees purchasers free access to county championship games anywhere in the county.

“It’s probably only just filtering into people’s minds that the premium ticket for Páirc Uí Chaoimh will also get you into any county championship game in Cork for the next 10 years, as well.

“So, if you want to go to the Barrs v Castlehaven on a fine summer’s evening down in Drimoleague, you have free entry to that.

“That doesn’t cover divisional games, but for GAA supporters who might go to two or three county championship games in a weekend, [that’s] 20 or 30 of those over the course of a summer, so it’s very good value.”

Those buying the tickets are assured of: “Best seats for all GAA matches in the stadium; free entry to all county championship matches in Cork county; guaranteed advance access to concert tickets in your premium seat; priority access to 15,000 square foot conference space and exceptional food and beverage options available at all events”.

Interested parties are advised to contact (021) 4963360 or to email: premium@paircuichaoimh.ie

