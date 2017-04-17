Fitzgerald to give Wexford a breather after effort

Wexford boss Davy Fitzgerald yesterday described Tipperary as “a small bit ahead” of the chasing pack in hurling at present. Fitzgerald’s side stayed with Tipperary until the final ten minutes of their NHLsemi final, when the All Ireland champions pulled away.

“Tipp are a small bit ahead of the pack but I was pleasantly surprised with how we matched them physically apart from there at the end. Are they ahead of the pack? They are a small bit, without a doubt.

“I think it was 63 or 64 minutes gone and what I was happy about was that physically we had competed. They had got two goals, maybe one of them fortunate. We were still there like, we were fighting away.

“You can tell by me, I’m not actually devastated - you don’t like losing by ten or 11 points or whatever it was – but you know what, for a long part of that game they gave Tipp socks of it. So from that point of view I wouldn’t have dreamt of that when I came into the job. We are making progress. We have got to learn a few small little things. We actually had identified a few things before we came in today – and it happened at the end of the game, exactly what we had talked about.”

Fitzgerald said Wexford “switching off” had let Tipp pull away at the end: “That was us – that wasn’t Tipp. That was us switching off, that was us going from exactly the stuff we worked on. When we came back under a small bit of pressure at the very end and they got the first goal, I think we switched off and they went back to the old habits. We’ll knock that out of them. We’ll get there. There is a bit of a process. But I think most people that were at the game today will think it was pretty competitive for most of the game – that’s my view of it from where I was on the sideline anyway.

“That was us (Tipperary’s final flurry). There were a few times in the first half where I wouldn’t have been happy how they got in once or twice. That won’t happen again I can tell you.

“We went hard early (in training) and I’m going to have to give them time off now because I pushed them hard, they’ll need two or three weeks off. I have to do that. You saw it with Clare last year, we were out early and we flattened a bit. I’m afraid that might happen but in our position we had to do that to get confidence and win games.

“We’ll give them a breather and come back, but you can see that Wexford are going to compete no matter what.

