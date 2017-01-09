Fionnuala McCormack’s love affair with Edinburgh continues

Fionnuala McCormack continued her excellent record at the Great Edinburgh Cross Country with a second place finish in Holyrood Park on Saturday.

Since 2012 McCormack has chalked up two victories and now five second place finishes. McCormack split the Turkish duo of Yasemin Can and Meryem Akdag with the latter fading in the closing stages of the 6km race.

McCormack took the lead from the start but looked like suffering the same fate as the European Championships when the Turks forged ahead. Akdag was unable to sustain the pace on the picturesque and undulating course with Arthur’s Seat as the backdrop allowing McCormack to get up for second. Can finished in 20:26 with the Wicklow woman second in 20:57 with Akdag third in 21:02.

“It was tough but it was good,” said McCormack afterwards. “I definitely enjoyed that a lot more than the European Cross Country – partly because of the course and partly because I was more competitive. I love it here. I’ve ran here so many times before. Even out on the course it’s like home, the support it’s brilliant.”

An Irish team consisting of John Travers (Donore Harriers), Kerry O’Flaherty (Newcastle), Kieran Kelly (Raheny Shamrock) and Ciara Mageean (UCD) finished fourth in the 4x1km relay in 11:22. Scottish sensation Laura Muir anchored Great Britain to victory in 11:10.

Mick Clohisey (Raheny) competed for Europe in the race of the race of the day in the senior men’s 8km finishing in 26th in 26:52. Local favourite Callum Hawkins was pipped on the line by one second by the USA’s Leonard Korir 24:03. Mo Farah could only manage seventh in what was his first defeat to a British athlete in seven years.