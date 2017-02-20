Finn the ace as Cork see off Dubs

Lidl Ladies National League

Cork 2-11 Dublin 1-8

Orla Finn’s 1-7 helped Cork secure their second win from three in the Lidl Ladies Division 1 National League in Mallow yesterday.

For Mick Bohan, it was his side’s first defeat of the season, and his players will be disappointed with the gap in the final scoreline having trailed by just a point at the turnaround (1-4 to 1-5).

The Leinster champions travelled without the services of Sinead Goldrick and Sinead Aherne, but poor kicking and two missed goal chances in the second-half cost them, as a final minute penalty by Cork’s Niamh Cotter secured the six-point win.

Lyndsey Davey opened the scoring for the Dubs, before raising their only green flag in the ninth minute.

Orla Finn replied with a goal seven minutes later after a free-kick found its way into the back of Emer Ní Eafa’s net.

Defensively, Róisin Phelan, Róisin O’Sullivan, Melissa Duggan and Jessica O’Shea kept Dublin at bay despite good scores from Carla Rowe and Sarah McCaffrey.

The second-half belonged to Cork, with Doireann O’Sullivan contributing two huge scores upon her return to inter-county football, as Dublin emptied the bench to give players game time ahead of their clash against Donegal on Sunday in Parnell Park (2pm), while Cork will travel away to Mayo on Saturday in what will be a repeat of last year’s final.

Elsewhere, Kerry ended Donegal’s winning streak with a 2-13 to 2-12 win in Rathmore as the Kingdom picked up their first points of the season. Mayo defeated Armagh 3-14 to 0-18 and Galway denied Monaghan 3-12 to 1-13.

Scorers for Cork: O Finn 1-7 (1-7 frees), D O’Sullivan 0-2, N Cotter 1-0 (pen), C O’Sullivan and L Coppinger 0-1 each.

Scorers for Dublin: C Rowe 0-4 (0-3 frees), L Davey 1-1, S McCaffrey 0-2 and D McKenna 0-1.

CORK: M O’Brien; M Ambrose, R Phelan, E Meaney; M Duggan, R O’Sullivan, S Kelly; N Cotter, L Coholan; L Coppinger, B O’Sullivan, J O’Shea; E Scally, C O’Sullivan, O Finn.

Subs: D O’Sullivan for E Scally (HT), A Hutchings for L Coholan (44; inj), G Kearney for B O’Sullivan (47).

DUBLIN: E Ni Eafa; A Curran, O Carey, L Caffrey; N Collins, N Healy, T O’Sullivan; S McCaffrey, L Magee; N Owens, S Woods, C Rowe; A Conroy, L Davey, R McDonell.

Subs: O Leonard for S Woods, M Lamb for L Magee, S Finnegan for N Owens (HT), M McGrath for L Davey, H O’Neill for O Leonard and L McGinley for T O’Sullivan (64).

Referee: S Joy (Kerry)