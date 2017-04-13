Finding consistency name of the game for Limerick's David Dempsey

Promising Limerick forward David Dempsey concedes they must become more consistent to truly join the hunt for provincial and All-Ireland honours.

But Dempsey insists John Kiely’s panel certainly don’t lack ambition. “We’re not looking ahead to the future, we’re looking right now at the present and we want to achieve what we can as soon as possible, where possible.”

However, the 21-year-old knows Limerick have to string together victories against strong opposition to convince both themselves and supporters that they are capable of claiming silverware.

“I think from our group, we set goals and one of them is definitely becoming more consistent and more competitive. We have a tendency to win one game and then kinda fade away, especially in the league. We definitely want to become more consistent and more competitive and compete in the latter end of any competition, that’s our goal.”

Sunday’s Allianz League semi-final presents them with a chance to redeem themselves against Galway at home having lost to the Tribesmen in the Division 1B final round game.

Manager John Kiely lambasted his players’ second-half performance as “abysmal” and Dempsey reveals the group discussed it before they surprised Cork in the following Sunday’s quarter-final, a game in which he scored an early goal.

“It was something we brought up amongst ourselves after that Galway game. The second half particularly was very disappointing and going down to Cork was a big chance to rectify that. Coming out of there with a win and laying down a statement, it was a chance to right the wrongs of what we did in terms of the big games like Wexford and Galway where we came out on the wrong side. It was massive for us as a group to get a bit of confidence and to come out of there with a win was huge.”

Limerick look settled in defence but it’s in attack where they have plenty of options although Dempsey claims the team aren’t yet playing to any fixed tactics.

“Not really, there is no real tactics and no real gameplan, just go out and play to the best of our abilities but also play smart hurling, don’t be daft on the ball.

“If we can hurl to the best of our capabilities, we would be confident of reaching the latter stages of any competition, be it league or championship.”

All the while, that June 4 Munster semi-final meeting with Clare in Semple Stadium is at the back of Dempsey and his team-mates’ minds.

Clare joint-captain Tony Kelly has recently spoken about abandoning the provincial championship structure but the Na Piarsaigh man doesn’t share his view.

“I saw that from Tony but I don’t think you can beat Munster championship games in Thurles either. I haven’t experienced it (as a player), I didn’t make the panel last year, but definitely the tradition of the provincial championship is huge to me and something I would love to be involved in.”