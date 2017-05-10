Home»Sport»Soccer

Fifa to probe Paul Pogba transfer

Wednesday, May 10, 2017
Stephen Gleeson

Fifa are to investigate the world-record transfer of Paul Pogba to Manchester United.

French midfielder Pogba was transferred for more than £89.3m (€105.2m) in August 2016 from Italian club Juventus.

Confirmation of the investigation came after French media reports said Fifa had opened an inquiry.

It is not yet clear what aspect of the transfer Fifa is investigating.

Pogba, 24, started his career with the English club but made just three appearances in the Premier League before heading to Italy, after an apparent falling out with then manager Alex Ferguson.

He flourished in Serie A, winning four league titles with Juventus between 2012 and 2016.

Pogba’s performances at the 2016 European Championship helped attract the attention of former club United, under new manager Jose Mourinho.

After a protracted transfer saga, lasting several weeks, Pogba eventually signed for United last August and has so far appeared in almost 50 league and cup games this season.

Yesterday’s revelations came on the same day Jesse Lingard predicted United team-mate Pogba will enjoy better luck in front of goal next season.

Midfielder Pogba has scored seven goals but also hit the woodwork on nine occasions since his Old Trafford return.

Lingard said: “It’s obviously his first year (back) in the Premier League and it was going to take some getting used to. It’s the luck he’s had this season.

“We know he’s a world-class player, he’s helped the team a lot and I don’t see why he won’t go on next season and score the goals he’s missed this season.”

