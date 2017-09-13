Fermoy rivals face off in Mick Barry Cup final

Gary Daly and Arthur McDonagh face off in an all-Fermoy Mick Barry Cup final to fill the last spot in next month’s King of the Roads semi-final.

Daly was top class in his win over Killian Kingston at Ballincurrig on Sunday. Kingston shaded the first two tips towards Moore’s gate. Daly was very tight right with his third, but it won him the lead as Kingston’s bowl veered left. Kingston made the end of the green with a good fourth, but Daly played a magnificent bowl past the creamery.

Kingston looked to have levelled after a brilliant fifth to the pony’s gate. Daly was a shade wide with his, but it turned perfectly and beat the no-play line. That put him a full shot clear as Kingston didn’t make the play line with his next. They contested the bowl of odds in two more to light at O’Riordan’s.

Daly played another brilliant bowl to sight at the top of the long straight. Kingston’s bowl went left and just made the half-way line. He tried to skim the bend with his next, but it caught the verge and hopped onto the bank. There was now almost two bowls between them and the same odds divided them after two more to the big corner.

They covered the short straight in another. Daly followed with a huge 12th to Din Tough’s. Kingston’s reply unluckily hopped left at the muddy gap. He went to the sycamores with his next, but he was now almost three adrift and conceded.

Boston’s Seán O’Mahony added to his family’s special history when he won the All-Ireland Novice I final at Aughagower near Westport on Sunday. He is a son of Florrie O’Mahony, the only player to have won all three Series III All-Irelands— Junior C, Novice I and Novice II. While his father learned his trade on the roads of West Cork, Seán O’Mahony honed his skills in Massachusetts.

In the final, he trailed Mayo’s Joe Sheridan by 100m after three past the bridge. Sheridan pushed that to almost a bowl when he made sight with his next. There was still almost a bowl between them after the following shots. O’Mahony got a great rub to the layby. Sheridan hit back with a brilliant bowl to full sight facing down the hill, but lost momentum by beating O’Mahony’s next by just 40m.

After three more O’Mahony won his first lead. Sheridan regained the lead with his next and was 30m fore facing the netting. He consolidated his lead in the next two to the netting.

O’Mahony opened the last bend in two more to bring them dead level after 17 shots each. He played a fantastic bowl from there to gain a 40m lead for the last shot. Sheridan didn’t get a big last shot and O’Mahony beat it comfortable.

Brendan O’Donovan gave Boston a second title when he beat Padraig Nugent, last year’s Novice I winner by a metre in a tense Junior C final.

O’Donovan gained a quick advantage by opening the first bend in three. Nugent got a good fourth that enabled him cut the odds to 25m at the top of the rise with his fifth. O’Donovan gained a big lead in his next two. Nugent played an exceptional eighth to sight at the foot of the hill, which gave him a 50m lead.

O’Donovan won the next up the hill. Nugent edged the following two and a big shot to sight before the layby gave him a 70m advantage. At the layby Nugent had 60m odds. O’Donovan shaved the left with his next. Nugent’s reply hopped left and missed O’Donovan’s tip by 20m. O’Donovan increased his odds in the next two to the last straight.

Nugent got a huge bowl to just just 40m shy of the line. O’Donovan beat it by five metres to send it to a sudden death. Nugent got a decent last shot but it drifted left. O’Donovan’s bowl brushed the right dyke, it snailed towards Nugent’s tip and beat it by a metre, Louth’s Peter Clinton won the Novice II final beating Mick Moloney, New York. Moloney won the first two, but Clinton raised a bowl with a brilliant third. He raised a second bowl with two more good shots. He followed that with a great seventh to raise a third bowl. They battled over the lead till Clinton sealed with two big shots to the last bend.

Brendan O’Donovan beat Ulster’s Shane Feighan and Munster’s Ger Connolly in the Junior C semi-final.

Seán O’Mahony bowled impeccably to beat Munster champion Ciarán Nyhan by two bowls and London’s Danny O’Shea by three bowls in his Novice I semi-final. Joe Sheridan beat Leinster champion Graham Sexton by a bowl and last year’s Novice II champion Colly Doran, Ulster, by two bowls. Peter Clinton eliminated Ulster’s Martin Malone and Munster’s Séamus O’Regan and in the last shot of an exciting Novice II semi-final, with just 40m separating all three. Mick Moloney beat promising Mayo teenager Kevin McGuire by a bowl.