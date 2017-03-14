Fearless Eden Hazard back to his very best

Five things we learned from Chelsea v Man Utd.

1. Eden Hazard is now once against the best attacking player in the Premier League

The Belgian star was mesmerising, magical, fearless and breathtaking here at Stamford Bridge and by far the best creative player on the pitch.

United simply could not work out how to handle him.

Every time the midfielder touched the ball he brought it under instant control and set about running at Jose Mourinho’s side, scattering defenders as he went.

When you consider how poorly he performed under Mourinho last season, the transformation is as puzzling as it is impressive.

But the footballer of the year in 2015 is well on his way to regaining the title in 2017.

2. N’Golo Kante is still the best holding midfielder in Britain

Oh how Manchester United must wish they had spent €36m on the former Leicester player instead of €108m on Paul Pogba. On this display the discrepancy between those values seems almost unfathomable.

Kante was everywhere; winning back possession, setting up possession and even scoring the opening goal (his second against United this season).

By comparison Pogba hared around with far less purpose and looked totally lost as Kante eased past him — far too easily — to find the net and cap a wonderful display.

3. Jose Mourinho is still rattled about his departure from Stamford Bridge

For all the pre-match suggestions that he wasn’t too worried about this competition or another return ‘home’, the Special One was wound up like a coiled spring from the start.

He waved three fingers (one for each title won at Stamford Bridge) when a handful of home fans shouted abuse and the tension on the away bench was palpable.

Still smarting from a poor reception when his United team lost here earlier in the season, the lack of respect from Chelsea fans seems to sting, almost as much as losing does.

4. Ander Herrera needs some lessons in how to think under pressure

The United midfielder’s first-half red card, however harsh it may have seemed, was totally avoidable if only the Spaniard had been in better control of his brain and his adrenalin.

His needless trip on Eden Hazard came just seconds after referee Michael Oliver had called over United captain Chris Smalling to stress that a continuous string of fouls on the elusive Hazard could not continue.

Perhaps Smalling should take some of the blame for failing to make the same point to his teammates – but Herrera’s hair-brained response was irresponsible all the same.

5. United’s squad, despite all the money spent, may not be quite strong enough

There were significant extenuating circumstances behind this result, not least that early red card and the absence of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Wayne Rooney and Anthony Martial. And United defended well and showed plenty of spirit.

It wasn’t a bad performance by any stretch of the imagination. But with only young Marcus Rashford available to play up front — and he wasn’t feeling well 24 hours before kick-off — the Old Trafford board may well reflect that the squad needs strengthening this summer to go one step further.

Rashford fought hard on his own but the experienced men were sorely missed.