Home»Sport»Soccer

RUBY WALSH: Faugheen showing speed and enthusiasm on gallops

Saturday, November 18, 2017

After a week off I’m really looking forward to getting back racing, and the return of Faugheen is a great motivation, writes Ruby Walsh.

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

horse racingsportRuby Walsh
Comment on this story here

More in this Section

Footpad primed for chasing debut


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Breaking Stories

Mistakes in final quarter cost Ireland dearly in International Rules second test

Ireland must overturn 10-point deficit in International Rules second test

You might see Antonio Conte with a great big bushy beard if Chelsea win the league this season

Dele Alli was pretending to be a goalkeeper and might have pulled off one of the saves of the season

Lifestyle

A towering achievement: Exploring Irish castles and beautiful buildings

Books that belong on the gardener's bookshelf

The domestic flash of Francis Brennan

John Wilson touring with music made with Rory Gallagher in Taste

More From The Irish Examiner








Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 15, 2017

    • 4
    • 7
    • 17
    • 19
    • 27
    • 34
    • 9

Full Lotto draw results »