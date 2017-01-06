Faugheen and Annie Power entered for BHP Insurance Irish Champion Hurdle

Faugheen and Annie Power are among 10 entries for the BHP Insurance Irish Champion Hurdle.

Faugheen, winner of the 2015 Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham, was brilliant in the Irish equivalent at Leopardstown last January.

However, he was unable to defend his crown at Prestbury Park due to injury and has not been seen in competitive action since.

In Faugheen’s absence, Annie Power was supplemented for a tilt at the two-mile hurdling showpiece at Cheltenham and ran out an all-the-way winner before following up at Aintree.

She has also not been seen on a racecourse this season, but like her stablemate has been given the option of running at Leopardstown on January 29.

Willie Mullins, who prior to Faugheen’s triumph 12 months ago saddled the great Hurricane Fly to win a record five successive renewals, has also entered Clondaw Warrior, Diakali, Ivan Grozny, Nichols Canyon and Footpad.

The Henry de Bromhead-trained Petit Mouchoir, a former Mullins inmate, was an impressive winner of Leopardstown’s Ryanair Hurdle over the festive period and could return to the Foxrock track.

Gordon Elliott’s top-class mare Apple’s Jade and Joseph O’Brien’s Triumph Hurdle hero Ivanovich Gorbatov complete the field.

Mullins is also responsible for six of the 11 entries in the Frank Ward Solicitors Arkle Novice Chase at Leopardstown.

The perennial champion trainer has saddled five previous winners of the two-mile Grade One, with Un De Sceaux and Douvan the last two victors.

Heading this year’s squad is Min, who has impressed in two chase starts to date, most recently running away with the Racing Post Novice Chase at this venue on December 26.

American Tom, Bleu Et Rouge, Royal Caviar, Yorkhill and prolific mare Listen Dear complete the Closutton team.

Identity Thief could bid to bounce back to form for Henry de Bromhead after pulling up when expected to challenge Min over the festive period. De Bromhead has also entered Some Plan.

The Mouse Morris-trained Baily Cloud, Gordon Elliott’s Ball D’Arc and Road To Respect from Noel Meade’s stable are the other contenders.

Meanwhile Cole Harden could have another run over fences before he potentially bids to regain his crown in the Stayers’ Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Warren Greatrex’s stable star was an all-the-way winner of the three-mile Grade One in 2015, but could only finish fourth behind the brilliant Thistlecrack last March.

Connections were looking forward to a novice chasing campaign this term, but the slightly fragile gelding’s comeback was delayed, and he was a beaten odds-on favourite when he did eventually kick off his new career at Wetherby last month.

Greatrex decided to send Cole Harden back over smaller obstacles in the Relkeel Hurdle at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day and he was far from disgraced in finishing third on ground that was softer than ideal.

“He ran really well the other day,” said the Lambourn-based trainer.

“It was unfortunate Gavin (Sheehan) couldn’t ride him because of his injury, but Richard Johnson was delighted with the way he felt.

“He was enthusiastic and jumped well. He was beaten 20 lengths in the Relkeel last year and just over seven this time.

“I’m not sure whether the run over fences has sharpened him up, the cheekpieces, or whether it was because we’d changed his routine. It was probably a combination of all the things.

“He’ll get an entry in the World Hurdle, but I might run him in another novice chase in the meantime.

“I’m not really worried about the time of year as he’s a horse I think we need to enjoy while we can.

“We all know he has ongoing knee issues and wind issues.

“I just think it (running in a novice chase) might give him some confidence and we know he can perform on the big day.

“The race looks quite open this year, so we’ll see.”

Cole Harden can be backed at 33-1 for the newly-named Sun Bets Stayers’ Hurdle, formerly the World Hurdle, on March 16.