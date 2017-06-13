Farney star Rory Beggan finds groove

Monaghan goalkeeper Rory Beggan feels he’s back in the groove with his free-taking after an inconsistent couple of seasons.

He finished Sunday’s Ulster SFC win over Cavan with three from three, including two 45s and a monster 55-metre free into a galeforce wind.

There’s been no obvious change in technique — he’s just gone back to basics in a bid to recapture his best form.

“When you start to think about them too much, a lot of stuff can go through your head, so it’s about taking the least time over it and just hit it,” said Beggan.

“I just take a few steps back from the ball and settle myself. That’s what I’m starting to do now.

“Last year against Donegal I missed a few frees and I remember afterwards coming to the training ground thinking ‘is there another way I can change this about?’

“It does affect your confidence but you have to try and score more than you miss at training. I’ve been practising frees and practising frees this last couple of weeks.

"I haven’t been hitting them well this last couple of years but I’ve been out practising before and after training just hoping to pick up.”

Sunday’s 1-15 to 0-15 win over Cavan put Monaghan into a sixth provincial semi-final in a row.

Beggan believes they still have some distance to travel to recapture their Ulster championship-winning form of 2013 and 2015 though.

“We know we’re not performing to our best,” he admitted.

“I don’t think we’re our championship-winning selves yet. We’ve a lot to work on. There was a lot of patchy stuff we have to focus on the next two weeks.

"We let them in for a few sloppy scores and conceded 15 points, which we wouldn’t be happy about, but it’s about analysing it over the next week and hopefully seeing more positives than negatives.

"We missed chances and conceded a lot of frees, but I’d rather have a lot to work on coming into an Ulster semi-final than be peaking already.”