Farney go same again for Roscommon's battle

Monaghan have named the same side which started in last week’s Allianz FL Division 1 win over Roscommon for Sunday’s clash with Donegal.

With the two sides level at the top of the table on seven points with Dublin and Tyrone, the game in Ballyshannon could be pivotal in determining who reaches the final.

Meanwhile, Cork footballer Brian O’Driscoll is set for a spell on the sidelines after he suffered a dislocated shoulder in training on Tuesday night.

Having had star forward Brian Hurley ruled out for the remainder of the season, Peadar Healy’s side will be without the versatile Tadhg MacCárthaighs man for at least four weeks.

In hurling, Waterford will definitely be without forward Maurice Shanahan for the final round of the Allianz HL Division 1A against Clare on Sunday after his appeal against the red card shown to him in the clash with Cork was rejected by the Central Hearings Committee.

Elsewhere, 11-time All- Ireland winner Bríd Stack has been named as a sub for Cork’s Lidl Ladies’ NFL clash with Galway in Mallow on Sunday (2pm).

The experienced defender had yet to feature this year but her return is a boost to manager Ephie Fitzgerald in the wake of the retirement of Deirdre O’Reilly.

Dual stars Briege Corkery and Rena Buckley have yet to announce whether they will play football this year.

MONAGHAN (FL v Donegal):

R Beggan (Scotstown), F Kelly (Clones), D Wylie (Ballybay), R Wylie (Ballybay); R McAnespie (Emyvale), N McAdam (Monaghan Harps), K O’Connell (Tyholland); D Hughes (Scotstown), K Hughes (Scotstown); D Ward (Ballybay), S Carey (Scotstown), G Doogan (Magheracloone); K Duffy (Latton), J McCarron (Currin), C McManus (Clontibret).

Subs:

C Forde (Scotstown), O Coyle (Latton), K McQuaid (Emyvale), V Corey (Clontibret), J Mealiff (Clones), B Greenan (Clontibret), T Kerr (Ballybay), O Duffy (Latton), C McCarthy (Scotstown), S Gollogly (Carrickmacross), M Bannigan (Aghnamullen).

CORK (LFL v Galway):

M O’Sullivan (Mourneabbey); M Ambrose (St Val’s), R Phelan (Aghada), E Meaney (Mourneabbey); M Duggan (Dohenys), R O’Sullivan (Mourneabbey), S Kelly (Araglen Desmonds Buí); N Cotter (Beara), J O’Shea (Inch Rovers); L Coppinger (St Colum’s), B O’Sullivan (Mourneabbbey), G Kearney (Bride Rovers); E Scally (Éire Óg), C O’Sullivan (Mourneabbey), O Finn (Kinsale).

Subs:

A Lynch (Bandon), O Farmer (Midleton), A Hutchings (Fermoy), L Coholan (St Val’s), Á Hayes (Rosscarbery), M Corkery (St Val’s), R Ní Bhuachalla (Naomh Fionnbarra), A O’Sullivan (Mourneabbey), E Spillane (Bantry Blues), M O’Callaghan (Mourneabbey), A Walsh (Inch Rovers), D O’Sullivan (Mourneabbey), S Moore (Fermoy), L Cleary (Éire Óg), B Stack (St Mary’s).