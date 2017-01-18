FA Cup round-up: Mick McCarthy on the bacon slicer as Ipswich stunned

Non-league leaders Lincoln stunned Sky Bet Championship side Ipswich with a stoppage-time goal from Nathan Arnold to secure a 1-0 win at Sincil Bank in their FA Cup third-round replay — and leave Mick McCarthy’s future at Portman Road bleak.

Just when it looked like the tie was set for extra-time, Lincoln broke from a corner.

Substitute Adam Marriott’s pass sent Arnold sprinting clear of a high Ipswich back line and he rounded the goalkeeper before knocking the ball into an empty net — sparking wild celebrations around Sincil Bank, full to the brim with 9,069 spectators.

Former Ireland boss McCarthy is already under pressure for his job but this result may prove the final straw.

Burnley heaped more misery on Premier League strugglers Sunderland with a 2-0 win at Turf Moor.

The Clarets took the lead just before half-time through a header from Wales forward Sam Vokes.

Substitute Andre Gray put the tie beyond Sunderland when he netted a second with seven minutes to go.

Bristol City secured a fourth-round trip to Turf Moor when they knocked out Fleetwood after a 1-0 win at Highbury Stadium.

Jamie Paterson’s goal on 17 minutes proved enough to give the Championship side a first victory in nine games and also ended The Cod Army’s long unbeaten run at 13 matches.

Non-league Sutton are also in the fourth round after they knocked out 10-man AFC Wimbledon with a 3-1 victory at The Cherry Red Record Stadium to set up a televised tie against Leeds.

Tom Elliott headed the Sky Bet League One side into the lead on 10 minutes, but the Dons defender Paul Robinson was shown a straight red card for pulling back Sutton striker Matt Tubbs.

Sutton were level with 15 minutes left when Roarie Deacon weaved into the area before drilling the ball into the top corner.

Maxime Biamou’s last-minute tap-in from close range sparked wild celebrations from the away fans, with Dan Fitchett adding a third from a long goal kick in stoppage time as Sutton secured a televised home tie against Garry Monk’s side.