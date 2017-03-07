FA charges Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Tyrone Mings after Old Trafford clashes

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Tyrone Mings have both been charged by the FA for incidents of alleged violent conduct in Saturday’s 1-1 draw between Manchester United and Bournemouth.

Cherries defender Mings stood on the head of Ibrahimovic moments before the United striker’s elbow struck the Bournemouth player at Old Trafford in two incidents not seen by referee Kevin Friend and went unpunished at the time.

Ibrahimovic faces the possibility of a three-match ban, which would see him miss United’s FA Cup trip to Chelsea and Premier League games with Middlesbrough and West Brom, while the FA has submitted a claim that a similar punishment for Mings is “clearly insufficient”.

Both players have until 6pm today to reply to the charges.

Ibra’s disciplinary lows...

VAN DER VAART TACKLE:

(August 2004) Accused by Ajax team-mate Rafael van der Vaart of deliberately injuring him during a friendly between Sweden and Holland in a tackle which resulted in torn ankle ligaments for the Dutchman. In the row that followed, Ibrahimovic threatened to break Van der Vaart’s legs.

Disciplined: Not booked but sold to Juventus weeks later.

FIGHT WITH OGUCHI ONYEWU (November 2010)

At AC Milan involved in a training-ground fight with 6ft 5in team-mate Onyewu which left the Swede with a broken rib. No punishment.

PUNCHED MARCO ROSSI

(March 2011) Sent off punching Bari defender in the stomach. Three-match ban.

SLAPPING SALVATORE ARONICA

(February 2012) Ibrahimovic slapped defender Salvatore Aronica in the face during Milan’s goalless draw against Napoli at the San Siro.

Three-match ban.

KICKING GOALKEEPER STEPHANE RUFFIER

(November 2012) At PSG Ibra was shown a straight red for kicking St Etienne goalkeeper Ruffier in the chest. Two-match ban.

STAMPING ON ANDRES GUARDADO

(February 2013) Ibrahimovic received another straight red for stamping on Valencia’s Andres Guardado during a Champions League tie for PSG. Two-match ban.

RED CARD AGAINST BLUES

(March 2015): Called Chelsea “babies” after red card for tackle on Oscar.

Disciplined: One-match ban

INSULTING REFEREE

(March 2015) Four-match ban for insulting referee Lionel Jaffredo after PSG’s 3-2 defeat to Bordeaux.