Expect passion play as basketball's Neptune rises again

There’s something special happening down in the pocket of Cork city that houses Neptune Stadium: something rooted in years of history and in a passion ignited by one thing and one thing only – basketball.

The club is looking ahead to a major weekend with three teams contesting National Cup semi-finals on Leeside over the coming days — on their home court. And this is no flash in the pan.

This time 12 months ago two teams full of a who’s who of Irish underage internationals rocketed the club to a double Cup title win at U18 and U20 level. A year later and they are hungrier for more silverware.

Two years ago chairman Paul Barrett had to make one of the toughest decisions in the club’s history in taking them out of the SuperLeague at senior level and into Division One. But the future now looks secure as the talent of their underage set-up — painstakingly shaped by years of coaching, camps and academies — is starting to shine.

It’s not just walking into the stadium that makes you know something special is going on. You simply have to watch them play.

Sean Jenkins. Adam Drummond. Cian Heaphy. Liam Chandler, David Murray. The list goes on. Jenkins, who was named MVP of the Haris Tournament in Manchester last week with the Ireland U18 Men’s squad, was counting the seconds to this weekend: “There’s nothing I want more than to win the Cup. We’re ready for this and we know we can do it. I cannot wait for this weekend.”

Barrett shares that excitement after such a testing time for the club. “I knew in my head it was the right decision to make (to leave the SuperLeague) but it was tough. We spoke to the players at the time and told them to stick with us, that our time will come and that’s kind of what’s happening now. Winning the two Cups last year gave us belief.

"We brought in Paul Kelleher as head coach and he has taken it to the next level. We’ve more strong underage players beneath these teams too who will hopefully be the future for Neptune for the next 12 years or so. There’s a lot more to come — believe me.”

For Kelleher, it’s been an incredible journey since taking the reins last summer. “The depth of talent here was obvious to see from the beginning. They work so hard and the chemistry within the 32 is a huge part of it.

"We’ve had a few blips, some ups and downs, but it’s been fun. Having three games this weekend is massive, but we have good depth and it’s a special group of players here. They have it all — the desire, the hunger and commitment. There’s nowhere we’d rather be this weekend.”

Tonight: President’s Cup semi-final:

Kestrels v BFG Neptune, 6.30pm

Tomorrow: Hula Hoops U18 Men’s Cup semi-finals:

BFG Neptune v Liffey Celtics, 10am

Sunday: Hula Hoops U20 Men’s Cup semi-final:

Maree BC v BFG Neptune, 10am