Everton agree £30m fee for ‘keeper Pickford

Jordan Pickford is poised to become the most expensive British goalkeeper of all time after Everton agreed a £30m (€34.1m) fee to take him from Sunderland.

The Black Cats have accepted an offer from the Merseyside club which could rise to £30m with various add-ons included in the package.

Pickford was one of the few bright spots as Sunderland were relegated last term and he is currently in Poland with the England U21s.

Last year Toffees boss Ronald Koeman brought in fellow Dutchman Maarten Stekelenburg but neither he nor Joel Robles could nail down a regular spot between the posts as they made 19 Premier League starts each.

Everton were linked with Manchester City’s out-of-favour stopper Joe Hart when he was originally deemed surplus to requirements, and they seemed like one of his more obvious suitors again in this window.

However, Koeman has instead moved for the man who may be England’s number one further down the line. Pickford was nominated for the PFA Young Player of the Year award despite featuring for a team that finished bottom of the table.

He earned a call-up to England’s senior ranks in October and has represented the country at each of the six youth levels from U16 upwards.

Should the terms of each of the add-ons be met, Pickford would become Everton’s record signing, eclipsing the £28m they shelled out for Romelu Lukaku in 2014.

Meanwhile, Sunderland have made formal contact with Aberdeen over Derek McInnes as they seek a new manager.

The Black Cats have been seeking a replacement for David Moyes since he resigned last month in the wake of relegation to the Championship, and they appear to have honed in on Dons boss McInnes.

It is understood Sunderland have officially approached Aberdeen regarding the manager who led the Pittodrie side to a runners-up finish in last season’s Premiership and two cup finals.

All three clubs relegated out of the Premier League started the summer looking for new bosses and Sunderland are the only one still managerless after Hull appointed Leonid Slutsky and Middlesbrough recruited Garry Monk.

Meanwhile, Antoine Griezmann has extended his Atletico Madrid contract until 2022. Griezmann signed a one-year contract extension with Atletico yesterday to bring a definitive end to one of the year’s transfer sagas.

The France international had looked on course to join Manchester United for a fee reportedly in the region of €100m — the release clause in his Atletico contract .

The likelihood of any summer move to United began to disappear at the start of this month when the Europa League winners revealed their interest in the 26-year-old had cooled.