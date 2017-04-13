Evergreen joy helps Mikey Drennan find his feet again

From tears of anguish to tears of joy, a year has changed a lot for Mikey Drennan.

The Evergreen striker couldn’t keep his emotions to himself last weekend after helping his hometown club to an FAI Junior Cup final at the Aviva Stadium next month, an unlikely turnaround for a player who 12 months ago walked away from the game.

Drennan became the first high-profile League of Ireland player to admit he was battling depression.

At 22, to the outside it seemed all was well in the body and mind of the Shamrock Rovers striker, but when he burst out crying following a win over Bohemians, he knew it wasn’t. In fact, the condition had affected him during his teens at Aston Villa and wasn’t getting any better upon his return to Ireland.

Pat Fenlon, his Rovers boss at the time, tried to keep the show on the road yet recognised the best therapy involved agreeing to rip up Drennan’s contract. Time and space was what the player wanted and gradually his well-being has improved. Not to the point that he accepted a couple of offers to make a League of Ireland comeback, but his work-life balance is the most important aspect.

Combining his job as a sales assistant for 3 in Kilkenny city with lining out for Evergreen works perfect for him right now. And living in the present has brought its rewards, most recently at the Showgrounds on Sunday when Evergreen prevailed again over Boyle Celtic to set up a decider against holders Sheriff YC on May 13.

“I’m really happy and enjoying my football again,” said Drennan, who scored in the last two rounds en route to the final.

“I’m back playing with players I knew from growing up before I went to England. Many of them are long-time friends and there is a sense of family about Evergreen.

“It feels like you’re representing your county of Kilkenny playing in these big cup games. Even during my time at Villa, I’d be asking the lads about the Junior Cup because it was such a big competition across Ireland. The fact the final is played at the Aviva Stadium makes it even more special.”

Once the final comes and goes, the phone calls will start again. John Caulfield almost convinced Drennan to reunite with his pal Sean Maguire at Cork City and, though he may yet end up at Turner’s Cross, the decision has to be the right one for the player.

“I won’t go back into the professional set-up unless I’m 100%,” he admitted. “I’m doing things now that I couldn’t do before.

“I can have a few drinks with my team-mates after a game and go away with my girlfriend on some weekends.

“Of course, I miss the money from being at a club and it can be tiring standing all day in the phone shop but overall I’m happy. I’m still good friends with the lads at Rovers, especially Graham Burke who was with me at Villa, and I keep an eye on how they’re doing.”

Drennan’s progress on a different circuit as he recovers at his own pace ensures they’ll be aware of how he’s faring too.