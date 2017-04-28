“Hands were made for hitting people,” Mickey Duff once argued. Then again, he would have said that, wouldn’t he? asks Brendan O’Brien.
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Email Updates
More in this Section
Why we should be thankful for this weekend in the 2017 Champions Cup
Breaking Stories
Robert Huth trolled Alexis Sanchez with an 'injury' picture on Twitter
Five things Anthony Joshua can learn from Homer Simpson's brief boxing career
European Athletics Championships to be held in Paris in 2020
Lee Chin admits Davy Fitzgerald’s pitch invasion delivered a boost
Lifestyle
Rag'n'Bone Man really is only Human, after all
Discover a hidden away rainforest on the Beara peninsula
Ask Audrey: 'Please have a shower, you don’t want people thinking you’re from Clonmel.'
Looking back in time with Dennis Dinneen's pictures
More From The Irish Examiner