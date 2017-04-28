Home»Sport»Soccer

BRENDAN O'BRIEN: Even when everything goes right, boxing still manages to have a problem

Friday, April 28, 2017

“Hands were made for hitting people,” Mickey Duff once argued. Then again, he would have said that, wouldn’t he? asks Brendan O’Brien.

Mickey Duff: 'Hands were made for hitting people.'

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS mickey duff, boxing, sport

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Comment on this story here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Why we should be thankful for this weekend in the 2017 Champions Cup


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Breaking Stories

Robert Huth trolled Alexis Sanchez with an 'injury' picture on Twitter

Five things Anthony Joshua can learn from Homer Simpson's brief boxing career

European Athletics Championships to be held in Paris in 2020

Lee Chin admits Davy Fitzgerald’s pitch invasion delivered a boost

Lifestyle

Rag'n'Bone Man really is only Human, after all

Discover a hidden away rainforest on the Beara peninsula

Ask Audrey: 'Please have a shower, you don’t want people thinking you’re from Clonmel.'

Looking back in time with Dennis Dinneen's pictures

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 26, 2017

    • 1
    • 16
    • 24
    • 28
    • 39
    • 40
    • 29

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 